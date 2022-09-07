DRAFFENVILLE — To the average observer, it probably would have been hard to understand why Murray High Head Girls Soccer Coach Shawna Traylor had anything good to say after a loss like her team had Tuesday at 2nd District foe Marshall County.
Marshall scored four times in the first half to collect all of the offense it needed in a 4-2 win at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville. This came after Murray High (8-3, 2-2 in 2nd District play) had the defending Region 1 champions (8-2-1, 5-0) tied in the final five minutes of this season’s first encounter at Murray.
So why was Traylor rather upbeat? It had to do with the second half, where the Lady Tigers not only did not allow anymore goals, but outscored the Lady Marshals, 2-0, and narrowly missed perhaps having a chance to pull closer on some other good chances.
“Obviously, we wanted to win this game and we had good games coming into this one and good practices, but the first half just didn’t go our way. That second half was better,” Traylor said. “We had opportunities to get that third goal maybe, but getting into the hole we got into is a hard, hard hole to climb out of.”
Yet, in the early moments, Murray High seemed like the team that could go on a big scoring run. Time after time, the Lady Tigers backed Marshall into its zone but they never could put a really strong shot on goal.
That pattern actually carried through much of the rest of the half as it was the Lady Tigers possessing the ball more than Marshall, a team renowned for its ability to keep the ball away from the opponent. However, it was Marshall finding the back of the net as four counter drives resulted in all of its goals.
The first two amounted to nothing more than speedy Kelsey Crass stealing the ball and driving all the way to the goal in a five-minute span to put the Lady Marshals up 2-0 with 28:12 left.
Mia Teague then scored twice in four minutes to increase the lead to 4-0 with 4:52 left before halftime.
However, the play of Murray High keeper Anna Bryson was key in Marshall not scoring again. She recorded nine saves as the Lady Marshals began having the better of the action early in the second half.
Then, the Lady Tigers began doing as they had in the early going of the match, backing up Marshall’s defense and, eventually, breaking it. First, Ava Flota made a strong run to the right side and sent what appeared to be a shot attempt toward the box. It wound up an assist as Bria Stiff was there to pop the ball into the net and cut the lead to 4-1 with 17:41 left.
Then, after the Lady Tigers had several good attacks, Peyton Wray’s corner kick from the right side found the head of teammate Kyra Jones with 2:43 remaining for the final goal.
“Anna did great. She was aggressive and came out of the box several times and she kept the other team from scoring with that,” Traylor said of Bryson.
