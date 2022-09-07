Bryson stuffs Maxlow

Murray High keeper Anastasia Bryson (5) makes the stop on a sliding shot from Zoe Maxlow of Marshall County in the second half of Tuesday's match at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville.

DRAFFENVILLE — To the average observer, it probably would have been hard to understand why Murray High Head Girls Soccer Coach Shawna Traylor had anything good to say after a loss like her team had Tuesday at 2nd District foe Marshall County.

Marshall scored four times in the first half to collect all of the offense it needed in a 4-2 win at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville. This came after Murray High (8-3, 2-2 in 2nd District play) had the defending Region 1 champions (8-2-1, 5-0) tied in the final five minutes of this season’s first encounter at Murray. 