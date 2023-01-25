SMITHLAND — Murray High seemed to have things going well early in its girls basketball contest Tuesday night at Livingston Central.
The Lady Tigers had taken a five-point lead and, with Livingston’s offense struggling, the lead seemed destined to grow. Then, the host Lady Cardinals began finding the range and soon had taken a lead that would grow to as many as seven points in the third quarter, which was too many points to overcome on this night as Livingston, coached by former Lady Tiger standout Lisa Corley (formerly Thurman), broke a four-game losing streak with a 35-30 win.
Livingston (9-11 in Corley’s second season) was able to recover after the Lady Tigers (6-12) took a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter after guard Kaydence Kindle scored the final five points of the opening quarter. Keyed by a pair of 3-pointers from leading scorer Victoria Joiner (14 points Tuesday), the Lady Cardinals blew past the Lady Tigers and into a lead that would stand at 18-13 by halftime.
A Joiner score early in the third quarter built the lead to 20-13 before the Lady Tigers managed to stem the tide and cut the lead to 24-20, heading to the final quarter. However, the Lady Tigers could not get closer than four points as an all-too-prevalent issue continued to rear its ugly head, the inability to capitalize on numerous offensive rebounds.
Time and time again, Murray High had second and third-shot chances but could not score and this allowed the Lady Cardinals to continue maintaining the lead. Eventually, it became a matter of Livingston making its free throws, which it did down the stretch.
Kindle led the Lady Tigers with nine points, while forward Alyssa Daughrity had six points and nine rebounds. Along with Joiner, Livingston got 10 points from guard Maggie Downey.
