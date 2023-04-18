MURRAY — After last week’s loss to eventual champion Ballard Memorial in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region Softball Tournament, Murray High Head Coach Jonathan Rogers was looking for answers, not only for why that game had gone wrong but others so far this season.
Everything he examined had a centralized theme ... “We’re better than this.”
The Lady Tigers seem to have taken that idea to heart. First, they hammered a Community Christian Academy team Thursday that they had to defeat in walk-off fashion earlier this season. Then came Monday, a 9-1 home win over a Mayfield team (4-10) that always seems to have a way of playing teams close in which the Lady Tigers (6-5) played the way Rogers had envisioned all season.
“After the Ballard loss (7-1 last Monday at Lady Tiger Field), I drove home some points, some core values. We had to focus on responsibility and accountability and another thing was aggression. We had been rather laid back with an idea of ‘How the game goes, it goes ...’ You’re not going to get the win that way and we had some girls on this team who were very upset about getting knocked out in the first round. They were displeased. I was displeased and, yeah, driving that home to them that, ‘We can be a lot better than this and we are a lot better,’” said Rogers, who said he also began preaching a new message.
“Have fun! Yes, having fun is obviously about winning, but we can’t let losses ruin our fun, so I told them, ‘Go into (the CCA game) loose and relaxed and have fun.’ That’s what we’re doing now.”
That attitude seemed to really show in the second inning. Murray High had only scored once in the opening frame after having the bases loaded. Instead of letting pressure mount, the Lady Tigers put the ball in play and put the pressure on someone else for a change. The result was Mayla Smith scoring as Sarah Cauley reached base on error, an infield single that bounced off pitcher JoJo Fox’s glove to score another run and a Kylie Chapman groundout that scored a third run for a 4-0 lead.
Then, in the third, Murray High again scored three runs, all with two strikes. It started with Smith reaching base on a dropped third strike, then scoring as Cauley again reached base on error, leading to Marlee Riddle’s RBI triple to right-center field with another error allowing her to score and put the Lady Tigers up 7-0.
Mayfeld committed seven errors Monday. However, that had nothing to do with Murray High’s lone run in the fourth, as Derryauna Hudspeth cranked her first-career home run over the center-field fence to put the Lady Tigers up 8-1 after Mayfield had scratched out a run in its half of the fourth.
The Lady Tigers ended the scoring in the sixth when pinch runner Amya Brown scored from second as Jenna Stone reached base on an error at first.
Mayfield did have one bright spot and that was Fox. In the circle, she had 11 strikeouts, while going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double. Chapman matched Fox with 11 Ks of her own, while only surrendering four hits.
Murray High’s Aidan Farr was 2-for-3 at the plate, as was Hudspeth. Murray High also did not commit a single error with right fielder Madelyn Knight making three sparkling catches for outs.
