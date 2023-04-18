Mayla Smith steals second

Murray High's Mayla Smith steals second base Monday ahead of the throw to Mayfield's Gracie Walter at Lady Tiger Field in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — After last week’s loss to eventual champion Ballard Memorial in the first round of the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region Softball Tournament, Murray High Head Coach Jonathan Rogers was looking for answers, not only for why that game had gone wrong but others so far this season.

Everything he examined had a centralized theme ... “We’re better than this.”

