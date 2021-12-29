MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers came out of Tuesday with more wins than they had all season.
After a gritty 40-39 win over Clarksville Northeast in The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic, the Lady Tigers turned right around and pulled out another victory, 32-28, against the same Livingston Central team that handed them a loss Monday.
Junior center Alyssa Daughrity had a field day Tuesday for the Lady Tigers (3-7) with a pair of double-doubles, racking up a 15-point, 10-rebound performance against Northeast (2-7) and a 13-point, 10-rebound game against Livingston (2-5).
She also had help from senior forward Jade Oakley with 10 points against Northeast and sophomore guard Mylee Smith hitting three 3-pointers to account for most of her 12 points against Livingston.
In the Northeast game, Oakley’s play down the stretch, including a clutch three to put the Lady Tigers up for good and sealing the game with a timely blocked shot at the buzzer, was crucial to that win.
Daughrity’s rebounding to get her team extra possessions was a pivotal aspect of the Lady Tiger offense Tuesday, allowing her team to take back and maintain the late lead.
Against Livingston, Smith earned her stripes from Head Coach Tom Foust, displaying her sharpshooting ability from behind the arc, while also showing her mettle by diving for loose balls and grabbing four rebounds.
For Daughrity, it was business as usual against the Lady Cardinals, but foul trouble in the final quarter kept her out of the final two minutes, allowing the rest of her team to step up and show their maturity. Smith eventually sealed the game with a free throw to put Murray up by four points with nine seconds to go.
“Mylee was in a shooting slump [against Northeast] and I just wanted her to see one go through. She did and her success followed,” Foust said about her emerging guard.
The largest visible improvement from the Lady Tigers has to be the surfacing leadership from Oakley. While her 3-point game against Livingston might not turn any heads, her ability to make plays and play smart basketball allows her to be at the forefront of Murray’s offense.
“We have been looking for a spark to ignite our confidence, and Jade is getting more comfortable game to game and showing just how talented she can be,” Foust said after the Livingston game.
With the two wins on the day, the Lady Tigers achieved third place out of five teams. Now, Murray High will have more than a week to prepare for their next game against Ballard Memorial next Thursday.
