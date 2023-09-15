MURRAY — Still smarting from a wild 2-1 loss Wednesday night to University Heights Academy in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Girls Soccer Sectional 1 title match, Murray High was in no mood for charity one night later with 2nd District foe Mayfield.
The Lady Tigers, in a nutshell, took out all of their frustrations on the overmatched Lady Cardinals with a 10-0 knockout that require the final 20 minutes of the second half to complete. That win keeps the Lady Tigers (9-4) tied atop the district standings with Marshall County at 5-1.
“We’ve got to move on from all of this,” said Murray High Head Coach Michael Mangold, whose team not only had Mayfield (3-8, 0-6 in district play) with which to be concerned Thursday but has a return date with next-door-neighbor Calloway County in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic on Monday night, also at Mallary France. That also doubles as a district match.
Against Mayfield, the Lady Tigers Kendyll English, Bria Stiff and Ava Flota all had hat tricks, while Reese Downey had the other goal. English had three assists, while Stiff and Flota each had two.
Still, before Thursday’s match, the memory of Wednesday in Hopkinsville remained, and it did not get any less painful when Mangold said he finally was able to view the film of the two goals that UHA (8-1) was awarded in the match. He said he was expecting to find that they should not have counted.
“I wasn’t really in a position to argue (Wednesday) night but, no, it was not pleasant to get confirmation about it (Thursday morning from the video),” Mangold said of UHA’s goals. One came on a corner kick early in the second half that originally was ruled to have been saved by Murray High goal-keeper Ella Parker. More than a minute later, after a discussion, the ball was then ruled to have gone over the end line before Parker batted it. The other came on a breakaway from UHA’s Kendell Hancock in the final two minutes as the Lady Tigers believed an offsides call should have been made, thus stopping the play.
“On replay, there is no way that the ball crosses the line,” Mangold said of the first goal that was credited to UHA’s Skylar Cantrell. “The linesman (the official who has the view of the end line) gave no indication that he wanted to give the goal.
“On the second goal, oh yeah, on replay, you can actually hear their bench yelling at her to get back onsides. That was coming from their bench!” So it stinks that you score the only lawful goal of the game and you don’t get the win.”
Aside from the controversy, Mangold said this was a very well-played match. And it had to go to the final minutes because the Lady Tigers scored with seven minutes left on a 20-yard blast from usual defender Kendyll English, who pushed up from the back to join the offense, off a feed from Ava Flota.
“A.C. (short for “Ava Claire”) worked her butt off in building up that play, pulling their defenders out of the space for Kendyll to go into. She then put it right in that area and, well, Kendyll’s shot is excellent,” Mangold said of English, who had just returned to the field after experiencing a leg cramp.
“(After the corner kick goal), the girls were right back at it and I thought maybe played better than they had been after that happened They played hard, really good, attacking, futbol. It was fantastic.
“I thought it was a very hard-fought battle (on both sides). Their record is good and they play hard. It was a good match and the teams played well. It’s just a shame that this contest wasn’t decided by that.”
