Downey vs. Mayfield

Murray High's Reese Downey (21) battles Mayfield's Lidia Velazquez for a loose ball Thursday at the Mallary France Soccer Complex in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Still smarting from a wild 2-1 loss Wednesday night to University Heights Academy in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Girls Soccer Sectional 1 title match, Murray High was in no mood for charity one night later with 2nd District foe Mayfield.

The Lady Tigers, in a nutshell, took out all of their frustrations on the overmatched Lady Cardinals with a 10-0 knockout that require the final 20 minutes of the second half to complete. That win keeps the Lady Tigers (9-4) tied atop the district standings with Marshall County at 5-1. 

Recommended for you