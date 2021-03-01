MURRAY – After two straight tough road losses, Murray High found the confines of home to its liking on Saturday in a girls basketball matchup with Christian County.
Senior guard Angela Gierhart scored 22 points, while sophomore center Alyssa Daughrity scored 10 of her 17 points in the second half as the Lady Tigers’ offense awakened and turned a competitive contest at halftime into a comfortable 54-39 win that moved them to 8-6 on the season.
“I thought Angela got a lot more comfortable shooting the ball today than she’s been,” said Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust of the senior who found the range on two of her 3-point shot attempts, but also had a better outing at the foul stripe, going a perfect 8-of-8 Saturday. “What’s interesting is that she airballed her first (3-point try) today and she wasn’t even looking for another shot for a while after that. But she stepped up like she always does for us.”
Daughrity continued her strong play as of late, although she had to start a little slower than she and Foust liked. Foul trouble saw her spend much of the first half on the bench and that seemed to allow the Lady Colonels to become aggressive on the boards. Christian (5-6) had 10 offensive rebounds in the first two quarters and, despite not firing on all cylinders offensively, went to the half down just 26-16.
“But a big part of that can be attributed to Alyssa being in foul trouble in the first half, and she’s been such a dominant force for us lately and we game plan so heavily to have her in the game,” Foust said of Daughrity, whose play in recent weeks has made her a top priority for Lady Tiger opponents as she has been scoring in double figures in most games.
“So when she’s not out there, we can get out to a slow start. To be out as much as she was in the first half and to still come back and finish with 17 points is testament to the trust we have in her, how far she’s come and the work she’s put in.”
With Daughrity back on the court in the second half, things changed. Seven of her 11 rebounds came in the final two quarters. Reversing the trend of the Lady Colonels in the first half, three of those boards were on the offensive and two resulted in putbacks as the Lady Tigers took command by outscoring Christian 12-5 in the third quarter to lead 38-21, heading to the final eight minutes of play.
From there, Murray High would stretch the lead to as many as 21 points before settling for the final margin.
This win broke a two-game losing skid for the Lady Tigers. Murray High was competitive in its All-A Classic defeat at Crittenden County last Monday night before falling by 11 points, then came from a large deficit in the third quarter Tuesday night at Graves County to take the lead in the final quarter before Graves recovered to win by four points in Mayfield.
So with no game scheduled for Saturday, Foust heard that Christian skipper Kiki Radford was looking for a game for her team. He said he was glad to oblige.
“They’re an aggressive team and they play hard. It takes a pretty good effort to put them away. I’ve got all of the respect in the world for Coach Radford and the job she does over there, so they were looking for another game and we needed another one, so it was kind of perfect timing,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.