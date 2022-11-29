MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers won their season opener Monday night against Hickman County Falcons with a big defensive effort.
They allowed eight points in taking a halftime lead. They then held the Lady Falcons scoreless in the third quarter in building a double-digit lead. Also, in the process, the only point they allowed in the second and third quarters was a single free throw.
Those were the main keys in a 35-18 win at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court.
“We’ve been working on our press a lot, and we’re a lot more athletic this year than in years past, and we’re all buying in to outworking everybody,” said Lady Tigers Head Coach Tom Foust when asked about his team’s impressive defensive efforts. Murray High had eight steals in the game, while the Lady Falcons committed many other turnovers.
This win is a good morale booster for the Lady Tigers, as they lost both of their outings against the Lady Falcons just last season. Those losses were two of only four Murray High has ever suffered against Hickman.
Murray High got this win despite senior guard Riley Campbell being out and not playing in the game.
Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers produced enough offense to take full command of the game.
Senior forward Alyssa Daughrity was the leading scorer for Murray High with 15 points, while also contributing eight of the team’s 22 rebounds. Junior guard Mylee Smith and eighth grader Kaydence Kindle, another guard, also scored six points and five points, respectively.
Smith got the Lady Tiger offense rolling in the first quarter with the only two made 3-pointers of the game late in the first quarter and keyed a 10-0 scoring run that gave the Lady Tigers a 12-7 lead, heading to the second quarter, after Hickman opened by taking a 7-2 lead.
“Offensively, we want to push the pace, and we want to get out and go,” Foust said. His team did that in the late stages of the third quarter and into the final quarter, getting easy baskets both off turnovers and, thanks to some solid passing in the half-court set.
The Lady Tigers are back in action at home at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday against a Trigg County team that beat them last year in Cadiz. Also, on Saturday, the Lady Tigers will host southern Illinois power Massac County in a game scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Taylor Gym/Turner Court as they look to carry the momentum from Monday’s win into those next couple of games.
