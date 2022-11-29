Daughrity

Murray High's Alyssa Daughrity tries to drive the baseline against Hickman County defender Anna Howell (14) Monday night during the teams' season-opening game at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray. Daughrity had 15 points and eight rebounds in the Lady Tigers' win.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY —The Murray High Lady Tigers won their season opener Monday night against Hickman County Falcons with a big defensive effort. 

They allowed eight points in taking a halftime lead. They then held the Lady Falcons scoreless in the third quarter in building a double-digit lead. Also, in the process, the only point they allowed in the second and third quarters was a single free throw.