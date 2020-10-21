PADUCAH — Knowing Marshall County had won its match earlier Tuesday evening in the Region 1 Girls Soccer Tournament and with her team struggling, Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor asked her team a question.
Did they want another shot at the Lady Marshals, about a week removed from a lopsided loss to them in the District 2 title match? It took awhile, but the answer was a resounding yes.
Down 2-0 at halftime to host McCracken County, the Lady Tigers would scratch and claw their way back into the match, using a rare feat — two corner kick goals from senior midielder Angela Gierhart — as well as a loose-ball goal from sophomore Kyra Jones to send the match into overtime. Then, with 30 seconds left in the second overtime period, Jones completed the comeback with an 18-yard, left-foot rip off a pass from Emily Hopkins to give Murray High that rematch with Marshall with a 4-3 win at McCracken County High School.
“I asked them, ‘Do you want the last time you played Marshall this season to be a 9-1 loss?’ Well, I think my girls wanted to play them again,” said Traylor, whose team gets its shot at redemption against Marshall in Thursday evening’s title match that starts at 6 p.m.
“We had two teams show up. In the first half, it was our C team, I guess you could say. Then, after (McCracken) scored at the very beginning of the second half, our A team showed up, and we’ve talked about that a lot this season. It’s frustrating to me, as a coach, knowing what these girls can do. Then, to see them do what they did tonight, you just think they should be doing that all of the time.”
Murray High (9-6) began the comeback with 31 minutes left when Gierhart broke the scoring drought for her team with a corner from the left side that she bent the shot into the net to cut the lead to 3-1. That was how she would tie the match with nine minutes left as well, driving the ball into the back post.
Between those shots, it was Jones capitalizing on a mistake by the Lady Mustangs’ keeper when she could corral a loose ball near the McCracken net. Jones was there for the point-blank goal with 15 minutes to go.
“That was a really big play I thought,” Traylor said of Jones’ first goal. “They have a really good keeper. I mean, she’s really good and she doesn’t make mistakes. When that happened, you could see their team start to get really nervous and we seemed to sense that.”
Regulation ended with a 3-3 deadlock. This was followed by two five-minute overtime periods. Jones’ goal prevented a shootout of penalty kicks.
“Kyra had a killer goal,” Traylor said of the shot, a left-footed rocket from the middle of the field. “Emily did a great job getting the ball to her. She basically just threw it in there because we were trying to push it with the clock heading toward the end of overtime.”
