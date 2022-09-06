HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High wasted no time in taking control of its matchup with Hopkinsville Saturday in the Colonel Showcase.
In an event hosted by Christian County, the Lady Tigers scored five times in the opening half in taking an easy 9-0 win. Murray High (8-2 with the win) was to have faced Randall K. Cooper from out of the Northern Kentucky area in its second match of the event, but that contest had to be scrapped due to thunderstorms that descended on the area in the afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.