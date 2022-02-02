BRIENSBURG —The Murray High Lady Tigers trudged into Christian Fellowship School Tuesday night down two players, with no expectations and nothing to lose.
After a 36-27 upset victory over the Lady Eagles (15-6), Head Coach Tom Foust of the Lady Tigers (4-13) was nothing but proud of his shorthanded team.
“That, right there, was the effort and hustle that we’ve been seeing at practice,” said Foust, whose team was soundly beaten by this same CFS team two weeks ago at Murray. “We came out and were aggressive, looking for our offense early and our confidence got high,”
Nothing special was needed from the Lady Tigers to get their first 4th District win of the season. Pure team play and the will to win contributed to stellar defense and gave them the early lead, while CFS was left in the dust, playing catchup against a team that could do no wrong.
Despite a 12-point performance from CFS sophomore guard Gracie Howard and 10 points from teammate Lillian Burnett, a junior forward, the Lady Tigers found a way to pull off their biggest win of the season.
Junior center Alyssa Daughrity scored 10 points and added five blocked shots, while sophomore guard Mylee Smith had 10 as well. Junior forward Madeline Howell also had eight points and added eight rebounds and two steals to cap off a season-best performance.
Murray High takes this win into Friday, where they will face off with district rival Calloway County in Jeffrey Gymnasium for the second edition of The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic.
