MURRAY — Murray High entered Saturday’s girls soccer matchup with visiting Paducah Tilghman still needing a bit of rest after enduring a grueling stretch of many of its players having played six matches in seven days.
The Lady Tigers helped themselves immensely by knocking out the Lady Blue Tornado, 11-1, in a match that did not reach halftime at the Mallary France Complex. Murray High (6-2) will not play another varsity match until Thursday.
The scoring came fast and furious in this one as the match was stopped by 10-goal rule with three minutes left before halftime. Lady Tiger Kyra Jones had four goals, while Bria Stiff had three and Ava Flota added two.
Meanwhile, Kallen Fuller was recording three assists while also adding a goal and Jayln Fuqua was scoring on a penalty kick for the second straight game. Tilghman (2-4) actually had the match tied at 1-1 before Murray High tallied the last 10 goals over a period of 33 minutes to get the early stoppage.
