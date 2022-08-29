MURRAY — Murray High entered Saturday’s girls soccer matchup with visiting Paducah Tilghman still needing a bit of rest after enduring a grueling stretch of many of its players having played six matches in seven days. 

The Lady Tigers helped themselves immensely by knocking out the Lady Blue Tornado, 11-1, in a match that did not reach halftime at the Mallary France Complex. Murray High (6-2) will not play another varsity match until Thursday.