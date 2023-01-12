MAYFIELD — Murray High will have to earn an appearance in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Girls Basketball championship game the hard way.

The Lady Tigers (5-7) must power through a team that will be defending its home court. In this case, that opponent will be Mayfield, who carries a 9-4 into tonight’s semifinal matchup that tips off at 6 at the Mayfield Sports Arena on the Mayfield High School campus. 