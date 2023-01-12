MAYFIELD — Murray High will have to earn an appearance in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Girls Basketball championship game the hard way.
The Lady Tigers (5-7) must power through a team that will be defending its home court. In this case, that opponent will be Mayfield, who carries a 9-4 into tonight’s semifinal matchup that tips off at 6 at the Mayfield Sports Arena on the Mayfield High School campus.
Both teams won their quarterfinal contests. Murray High dispatched Fulton County, 35-24, Monday night in Murray, while the Lady Cardinals had no problems with Fulton City, 48-27, in Mayfield. The Lady Cardinals to should be familiar to Murray High fans as they were the winners of The Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic back in December.
The Lady Tigers are returning to the semifinals after their 10-year reign as Region 1 champions was snapped last year with a loss to Hickman County.
