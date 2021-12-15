MURRAY —The Marshall County Lady Marshals traveled into Taylor Gymnasium with the intent of notching an easy district win against the hosting Murray High Lady Tigers, and they left the building with a much harder-fought win than they expected. While the 57-23 final score might not show it, the Lady Tigers contended with Marshall for a significant amount of time.
Junior center Alyssa Daughrity led Murray High (1-4) with 12 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds, while senior forward Jade Oakley added five points and sophomore guard Mylee Smith tacked on four more in a breakout game for her this season.
Even though Murray High held tight in the first quarter, Marshall (5-0) ran away with the game at the start of the second, outscoring the Lady Tigers 17-2. Jada Driver had 18 points in the win for the Lady Marshals.
After a game where his team showed promise in this young season, Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust spoke of the improvement he has seen in his team.
“We are getting in our comfort zone a bit more, and we’re attempting to play up to our ability, which is leading to longer stretches of good basketball,” he said.
