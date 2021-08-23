LEDBETTER — Murray High’s 10th straight All-A Region 1 Girls Golf Tournament championship can probably be attributed to one word — culture.
It is a team whose players, over the years, have recruited from within their own school system in an effort to keep the team’s numbers at a strong level, plus give the newcomers a chance to be part of something enjoyable. Once in the program, the players usually stay until they graduate.
And that paid off handsomely Friday afternoon. That is because Murray High was the only school to field an actual team at Drake Creek Golf Club along the Ohio River in Ledbetter in southern Livingston County. The award was not only the 10th consecutive region title, but there is the added bonus of heading to the state All-A tournament in early September in Richmond.
That was why the team members were engaging in the tradition of splashing one another with water in celebration after Friday’s play had ended, a sight that never gets old for Head Coach Denise Whitaker.
“We’re so excited to represent Murray High. The girls recruit other girls to play and then they keep them interested, and it creates a great culture for our players and I just love that they are enjoying the game golf and, of course, winning the region,” said Whitaker, who has now watched her team celebrate this accomplishment three of the 10 years. “Before that, I was with the program seven years as a parent (when daughter Claire played) before I turned into the coach and I really enjoy motivating and organizing our team so they continue this reign and keep it going.”
This is one of the youngest teams Whitaker has had in her time at Murray High as it only features two juniors as upperclassmen. Its top three scorers Friday are sophomores or younger.
The top Lady Tiger was freshman Macy Saylor, who managed a 90 at the difficult Drake Creek course. Classmate Emerson Vaughn was next with a 91, while sophomore Jansyn Hays ended with a 95. Junior Catherine Kim, who joined the team last year, ended with a 112 and eighth grader Amelie Johnson had a 119.
“Last year, we convinced Catherine to play. Her sister (Caroline) was on the team, so that was a huge help, and she has improved so much,” Whitaker said.
On the boys’ side, junior Grant Whitaker was not able to earn a second straight trip to the state tournament as he ended with an 18-hole score of 87. The coach’s son, Grant entered Friday having only played once this season after sustaining a wrist injury several weeks earlier.
Denise said she could tell something was not right Friday.
“We’re going get (the wrist) looked at this week to make sure nothing is wrong with it,” she said. “He had a few penalty strokes out here today, too many to qualify for state. That’s OK, though, he comes out here to have a good time.”
And, like the girls, Murray High’s boys numbers this year can be attributed to recruiting within.
“(Grant) has recruited some boys to play out here and a lot of them are young,” Denise said of her Tigers, who, other than her son, did not have a single other upperclassman playing at Drake Creek. “And for a lot of them this was their first big tournament and it’s such a hard course. That’s why they came out and played a practice round because they needed to know where to hit the ball and, probably most important, where not to hit it.”
Murray High’s second-best performance Friday came from freshman Ian Dahncke with a 99, while senior Kyle Crady emerged with a 101 and freshman Connor McCuiston finished with a 103.
With its many water hazards, Drake Creek is not a course for the faint of heart. To win an event there takes a nearly flawless performance and two players from Paducah’s St. Mary program were the best Friday. On the boys’ side, Rocco Zakutney led a strong Vikings squad that won the team title by winning the individual title with a solid 71. On the girls’ side, Lady Viking Ellie Roof — her team’s only girls representative — fired a 72 to take that individual crown.
