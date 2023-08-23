BRIENSBURG — Carey Alexander made his return Tuesday night to the Christian Fellowship gymnasium where he ha helped several Lady Eagles volleyball teams achieve many accomplishments during his time as an assistant to Head Coach Suzy Burnett.
This was different, though, as he was bringing his new team, Murray High, for whom he is the head coach. The Lady Tigers were also coming into this match looking to extend a winning streak as they had won three matches in a row after dropping their first outing of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.