PADUCAH — A late penalty kick allowed host McCracken County to earn a 2-2 tie Thursday night with Murray High in girls soccer action at Lourdes Field in Paducah.
The PK came after the Lady Tigers were called for a foul in the box with less than two minutes left in the match. Because this was a non-district contest, it was allowed to end in a tie.
“There was lots of action in this one and we definitely ended up with some ‘could have, should have, would have’ moments where we could have scored more goals. Overall, though, I thought the girls played well,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor, whose team was coming off a very physical contest with defending Region 1 champion and 2nd District foe Marshall County Tuesday in which the Lady Tigers went toe to toe with the Lady Marshals to the point of exhaustion.
Traylor said her team (5-5-2)seemed fine physically against the Lady Mustangs (5-3-2).
“We actually looked good. We didn’t have anybody asking out of the game and I think that shows that our fitness is really good.”
McCracken took an early 1-0 lead before the Lady Tigers scratched back as a Kyra Jones cross suddenly became a hot potato in the Lady Mustangs’ box. Eventually, Peyton Wray scored after teammate Avery Vanover was able to find her with a pass after McCracken’s goalkeeper had vacated the area in front of the net during the fight for the ball.
Traylor said she thought Wray had won the match with about seven minutes left when she found the net on a pretty shot to put Murray up 2-1, but that led to the last-ditch PK and the Lady Tigers’ second tie of the season.
“After we got the equalizer, we controlled the ball on them for the rest of the half,” Traylor said, “and, surprisingly enough, we didn’t get anymore goals from that.
“I would have loved for us to have won this one and carried that into next week.”
That is when the Lady Tigers have a date on Monday with University Heights Academy of Hopkinsville in the continuation of the Kentucky All-A Classic in Hoptown. Murray High earned that matchup by defeating St. Mary a few weeks ago in Paducah.
• • •
Tigers find
offense again
in blowout win
MURRAY — After several matches of putting small numbers on the scoreboard, Murray High erupted Thursday night at the Mallary France Soccer Complex.
The Tigers had five players score goals in an easy 7-1 defeat of Hopkinsville.
“We played really well in this one,” said Tiger Head Coach Jared Rosa,who said some little tweaks in the offensive setup on which the team has been working the past week or so, finally seemed to net good results. “Just some formation shifts we’ve been working and trying to create more chances going forward ... that’s what we’ve been trying to do and, tonight, we were getting forward and taking advantage of those chances.”
In a battle of Tigers, it was the black-clad Murray High team (5-3) finding the net three times in the opening half on goals from Caden Cain, Carson Gilliam and Chase Renick.
Trey Boggess scored a minute into the second half and that was followed two minutes later by a Renick PK, Abraham Leon and Boggess would add the other two goals by the time the second half was halfway finished.
Now, the Tigers will head to Hoptown for a Saturday full of soccer in the Boots and Butts Classic. Murray High is scheduled to play twice, but Rosa said Thursday night that there is now a good chance some changes in that schedule will be made.
As it is now, Murray High is to play UHA at 8 a.m. and a good Elizabethtown team at 3 p.m. However, that is now subject to change.
