Howell vs. Fulton Co.

Murray High forward Madeline Howell manages send a pass through the defensive efforts of Fulton County's Kylee Harrison Monday night during the first half of the Kentucky All "A" Classic quarterfinals at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers got off to a great start Monday night in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament with a good team win against the Fulton County Lady Pilots, thanks to a strong fourth quarter. 

The Lady Tigers were up 23-22 through three quarters, but with the help of their stifling defense and ability to move the ball around on offense, they were able to put together a strong fourth quarter and go on to win the game 35-24.