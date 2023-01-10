MURRAY — The Murray High Lady Tigers got off to a great start Monday night in the Kentucky All “A” Classic Region 1 Girls Basketball Tournament with a good team win against the Fulton County Lady Pilots, thanks to a strong fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers were up 23-22 through three quarters, but with the help of their stifling defense and ability to move the ball around on offense, they were able to put together a strong fourth quarter and go on to win the game 35-24.
“Our defense carried us all night,” said Murray High Head Coach Tom Foust, whose team improved to 5-7. “We put (guard) Brooklyne Darnell on their best offensive player as we’ve been doing most of the year. She held her to seven points when she averages close to 20, and she has been doing that all year for us.”
The Lady Pilots (3-6), after being pretty consistent through the first three quarters on the offensive end, were only able to score two points in that fourth quarter.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Tigers got another big contribution from senior center Alyssa Daughrity, as she put up yet another solid performance with 15 points and eight rebounds, four of which were snagged in the final quarter.
Junior guard Mylee Smith also contributed seven points behind two 3-pointers, one of which came at a crucial moment in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
Despite their struggles with turnovers over the past couple of games — Murray High had dropped three of their last four games, all against teams that used heavy full-court pressure defense — the Lady Tigers were able to take care of the basketball much better in this game. As a result, they were able to pass the ball in the halfcourt effectively against the Lady Pilots ‘zone defense and get good looks at the basket, as well as a couple of open looks from behind the arc.
“We really settled in and we handled the press. We told them, if you handle the press, you can handle this team a little bit, and we did,” said Foust.
With this win, Murray High is moving one step closer to the regional title game, something that eluded them last season. Before last year, the Lady Tigers had won 10 straight All “A” regional titles.
“The girls know that we were on a really good run of winning (All “A” region tournaments). Last year we had a little bit of a stumble and some growing pains,” Foust said. “We’re just trying to be better than we were last year.
“We’ve already surpassed our win total and we’ve already moved further in the ‘A’ than we did last year. Things are looking up for the Lady Tigers,” Foust said.
Murray High will be back in action on Thursday at Mayfield for the next round of the 1st Region All “A” Classic as they face the host Lady Cardinals of Mayfield in the semifinals at the Mayfield Sports Arena on the Mayfield High School campus.
