MURRAY — Murray High’s girls soccer team had almost a full week to digest a disappointing showing in the Kentucky All “A” State Tournament, as it headed into Thursday’s home finale with Henry County (Tennessee).
It took about 11 minutes for the Lady Tigers to take quick command at the Mallary France Soccer Complex, scoring three times en route to a 7-0 win.
“We didn’t get the result we wanted last weekend. We didn’t play our game,” said Murray High Head Coach Shauna Traylor, whose team (14-4) surrendered two quick goals in a 2-0 loss to a strong Bardstown Bethlehem team Saturday in Frankfort. “Tonight, we started off strong.
“We have games where we are the aggressors and get some early goals and we have times where the other team does that, so it was nice to be on the opposite end (from last week) of getting goals early in the first half and the second half.”
Bria Stiff found the net less than two minutes into the match as teammate Isabelle Bourne delivered the first of two assists she would have in the first half. With about 30 minutes left in the half, the Lady Tigers struck again as Kallen Fuller scored off a Peyton Wray pass for a 2-0 lead.
Then, seconds later, Stiff found Kyra Jones for the first of two goals she would score for a commanding 3-0 lead. The Lady Tigers would close the half with a Malaika Gachoka goal on Bourne’s second assist just before the halftime buzzer.
Jones then opened the second half in the same style as the first stanza, scoring off a Fuller pass and, five minutes later, Jayln Fuqua’s penalty kick extended the lead to 6-0. Ava Flota closed the scoring with a goal off a Jones assist with a little more than 20 minutes left.
