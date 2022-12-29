MURRAY — The idea that the host of a high school basketball tournament should have the easiest path to the championship game is being sorely put to the test this week in Murray.
To say the least, Murray High is taking a very difficult and most treacherous road in its own Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic that starts today at Taylor Gymnasium/Rechelle Turner Court. The first game is as easy as they come — a bye.
Then, things become more interesting as Murray High (3-5) will be playing not one, but two, games after the sun has set. Murray High will play both Paducah Tilghman, a team who beat the Lady Tigers a few weeks ago in Paducah, and Caldwell County, who Murray High was able to defeat in Princeton.
The question has to do with when Murray High will play them. Tilghman and Caldwell play at 12:30 p.m. As it is set now, the Lady Tigers will play the loser of that game at 5, then play the winner at 8.
Murray is entering the tourney after evening its mark in 4th District play with a win over Calloway County in The Murray Bank Cross-Town Classic at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.
Murray High Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield said this was necessary because another team that was expected to come to Murray this week had to cancel.
Everything else is pretty simple. The event starts at 9:30 this morning with Murray High alum Lisa (Thurman) Corley bringing a Livingston Central team that is 5-3 at this stage of the season for the first time since the 2013-14 season to Taylor Gym for a meeting with traditionally strong Muhlenberg County.
That will be followed at 11 by a game between Mayfield and Todd County Central.
Play will continue through Friday.
