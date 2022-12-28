CADIZ — Calloway County’s archery program competed at the Trigg County Arrowcat Winter Warmup recently in Cadiz.
The Lakers finished two points shy of first place, shooting a team score of 3316, to finish as the day’s runner-up team. Junior Nathan Deitz was the best overall high school male and sophomore Taylor Cupples took second overall, shooting three perfect scores of 50.
The Lakers are preparing for a standout season and hope to break the school’s record of 3360 this season.
“This team has some great shooting veterans that are capable of leading this team to high rankings in the state. With just one tournament under our belt we are currently ranked 11th in the state and hope to keep shooting higher numbers to break records this year.” said Head Coach Onda Sheridan.
