Calloway archery

Calloway County archers Taylor Cupples, left, and Nathan Deitz pose with the medals they earned a few weeks ago at the Trigg County Arrowcat Winter Warmup in Cadiz.

 Photo provided

CADIZ — Calloway County’s archery program competed at the Trigg County Arrowcat Winter Warmup recently in Cadiz. 

The Lakers finished two points shy of first place, shooting a team score of 3316, to finish as the day’s runner-up team. Junior Nathan Deitz was the best overall high school male and sophomore Taylor Cupples took second overall, shooting three perfect scores of 50.  