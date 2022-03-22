LOUISVILLE — Calloway County Lakers Archery Team competed in the National Archery in Schools Program State Tournament in Louisville.
The Lakers finished 15th out 151 high schools scoring a high score for the team this season of 3338.
Sophomore Abbey Tabbers lead the team scoring 289/300; she shot a perfect 50 at 10 meters and at 15 meters.
Fellow sophomore Matthew Jones scored 281/300 shooting a perfect 50’s at 10 meters, and freshman Taylor Cupples scored 284/300 shooting a perfect 50 at 10 meters. Seniors Tristan Coday, Sara Archey and Abbigal Tabbers also contributed to the team’s score.
“This team went to Louisville to compete, and they let every arrow prove that at the target,” said Calloway Head Coach Onda Sheridan. “I am proud of this team, their dedication to the sport as well as their accomplishments in other clubs and activities in school.”
Laker Archery has been competing for six years under the leadership of Onda Sheridan, Marty Sheridan and Chad Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.