ASHLAND — It happened so fast.
Late in the third quarter Wednesday afternoon, Calloway County seemed poised to perhaps pull what would be considered an upset against a very strong Boyd County team in the 63rd annual Ashland Invitational Tournament. The Lakers were hitting shots, had one of Boyd’s best players — forward Jason Ellis — out of the game with his fourth foul and were within just three points of the lead after having held it a few seconds earlier
That is why what followed was so surprising. Calloway suddenly could not buy a basket. Worse, the Lions were finding the range with enough regularity to begin putting distance between themselves and the Lakers.
Instead of taking advantage of Ellis’ absence, Boyd responded with four points to close the third, then took complete control in the first half of the final quarter, building as much as a 16-point lead before fending off a furious Laker rally in the final minutes to win, 74-66, and move to 11-1 on the season, while the Lakers dropped to 6-6.
“We got open shots. They just wouldn’t fall, but they will,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver in an interview on Elevate 89.7 FM, who said his team had good looks throughout the game, particularly from long range, but finished only 7-of-24 from behind the arc. “And we’re a better shooting team than that.”
What the Lakers lack of success in the late part of the third and into the fourth quarter did was put it back in a situation it has found itself many times this season, and that is watching opponents pull away to leads that eventually prove too large to overcome.
After the Lakers went to the final quarter trailing the Lions, 52-45, guard Kanyon Franklin appeared to give his team momentum with a 3-pointer that cut the lead to four points. Instead, it led to the fatal surge for Boyd as it scored the next 12 points to lead 64-48 after a Clay Robertson trey with a little more than four minutes left.
Unlike Tuesday, when turnovers were the big culprit in host Ashland Paul Blazer scoring the first 16 points as they went on to defeat the Lakers by that same amount of points, it was the misses late on Wednesday that hurt the Lakers. That was surprising to Cleaver because he said Boyd’s choice of defense — a 1-2-2 zone — should have perfectly suited his team.
“My eyes actually got pretty big when I saw that because we had expected to see it much earlier, but we were ready for it. We had prepared for it,” he said.
Still, the Lakers managed to make this very interesting late,using a frenzied full-court press defense that more than bothered the Lions. A rash of turnovers resulted and the Lakers scored a lot of points because of them, going on an 18-7 spurt in the final three minutes to cut the lead to only 71-66 on a 3-pointer from forward Jonah Butler with a little more than 20 seconds left.
However, Boyd held firm, hitting eight of its 11 free throws down the stretch to prevent further damage.
“We were able to create some turnovers. I like how our guys competed but it was just a little too late,” Cleaver said.
Boyd was led by guard Brad Newsome with 17 points as he paced an attack that put four players in double figures. Calloway was paced by a game-high 22 points from guard Eli Finley, while forward Matthew Ray had 13 and Butler ended with 11.
