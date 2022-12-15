Calloway wrestling

The Calloway County High School wresting team poses after competing this past Saturday in Benton, Illinois.

 Photo provided

BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School. 

The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.