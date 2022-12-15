BENTON, Ill. —This past Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Benton, Illinois for the Neal Wilson Invitational at Benton Community High School.
The varsity team was prepared for a challenging day of wrestling, facing down very stiff competition from 16 other teams from both Kentucky and Illinois. When the event had ended, Calloway emerged with a strong seventh-place showing.
“Laker wrestlers faced down the competition with unwavering determination and remarkable levels of skill, strength, and speed. The team once again brought honor upon themselves, their coaches, and their school by showing a level of respect and dignity truly unmatched by any other school present at the competition,” said Laker Head Coach Jimmy Jones. “The team performed exceptionally well earning 7th place overall out of the 16 teams, out of 70 matches the team was faced with they achieved 39 victories.
“Overall the team truly pushed themselves and surpassed their limits fought hard each and every match never giving up. These young men pushed themselves hard, never gave up and overall did an amazing job. We have a team full of talented individuals who are improving every time they step on a mat, and I believe that this team is going to go far this year. I feel blessed to be this team’s coach and I could not be prouder of them.”
The Lakers will be back in action this Saturday with an appearance in the Caldwell County Duals Tournament at the Community Activities Building on the campus of Caldwell County High School in Princeton. Caldwell is a traditional power in western Kentucky and this event is sure to attract top performers from throughout the area.
