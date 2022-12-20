PRINCETON— Saturday, the Calloway County varsity wrestling team traveled to Caldwell County for the Caldwell Duals Tournament.
Head Coach Jimmy Jones said that the Lakers prepared themselves for a day of very competitive wrestling, facing down 11 other teams. These included several strong teams from throughout western Kentucky.
“Laker Wrestlers once again displayed a level of skill, strength, speed, and determination that was truly awe inspiring,” Jones said, noting that the Lakers also held true to their team’s core values of displaying what he called an “unmatched level of respect and dignity towards their opponents.”
“Laker Wrestlers, showing true compassion for their opponents and wrestling comrades, were very quick to join in a quick prayer for a fellow team’s wrestler who had to be transported by medical professionals to the hospital due to an injury sustained in a match,” he said.
The Lakers were very busy at the Community Activities Building on the Caldwell campus, wrestling 70 matches on Saturday. Jones said his charges did not give up in a single match and giving everything they had in those battles.
“The Varsity team is truly becoming a team of wrestlers that other teams have to watch out for. We have improvements to make but we get better each and every time we step on the mat,” Jones said. “I could not be prouder of each and every varsity wrestler and foresee them going far this season.”
