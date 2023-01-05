PADUCAH — On Tuesday, Calloway County’s high school varsity and middle school wrestling teams had their first meet of the new year, traveling to McCracken County High school for a duals tournament.
The wrestlers were excited to get on the mat after having a long break from competition for the holidays.
The middle school team was first up and performed well on the floor of Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. The middle school Lakers wrestled a total of 14 matches and emerged with wins in 10 of them for a very strong showing.
The varsity Lakers then stepped onto the mat wrestling a total of 14 matches. When all was said and done, the Lakers finished with wins in five of those matches.
“Overall both teams performed very well, never giving up in a single match and pushing themselves to the limit,” said Calloway Middle School coach Michael Adams. “As coach of the middle school, I couldn’t be happier about their performance and we will continue to improve as we near the regional tournament. I am hopeful to see many of my wrestlers qualify for state.”
Calloway Head Coach Jimmy Jones also offered some of his thoughts on Tuesday’s event.
“My team is really coming together and is always surprising me with their ability and determination,” Jones said. “We have things we need to continue to work on but, as the season continues, we also will continue to improve, I overall could not be prouder of my team.”
