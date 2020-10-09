MAYFIELD — Calloway County traveled to Mayfield to face off Thursday night in a boys soccer rematch against the Cardinals but couldn’t pull out the victory this time, finishing with a tie 1-1.
Three weeks ago, the Lakers (4-4-1) were able to squeak out a one-goal win, but Mayfield’s defense clamped down Thursday, and only allowed the visitors to put one ball in the net, scored by junior defender Garrett McGrew.
The Cardinals weren’t the only ones to play hard with good defense on the night, as the Laker defenders also shut down Mayfield’s offensive attack, only allowing one goal on the night themselves.
“It was a hard fought game, back and forth, a very physically demanding game for both teams,” said Laker Head Coach Evan Pierce. “I feel like we’re really starting to find feet better. We’re staying more patient, kind of slowing the game down. Our passing is getting a lot better rather than just playing really direct all the time and my guys gave me everything they could possibly give tonight.”
Mayfield had three chances to score in the final five minutes of the match, but sophomore goalkeeper Landon Houk was a human wall at the goal. All three of the Cardinals’ final shots on goal were stuffed by Houk.
“Landon is phenomenal. He’s one of the top keepers in the region. Tonight showed kind of what he’s capable of. He’s put us on his shoulders all season and he comes up big for us time and time again,” said Pierce.
The Lakers now move on to district tournament play and get to try to avenge their loss from 10 days ago to rival Murray High in the first matchup. Game time starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mallary France Soccer Complex at the Murray High School campus.
