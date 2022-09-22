MURRAY — A brutal early schedule is behind them and now, Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers turn their attention toward their four Class 4A District 1 games. The Lakers’ quest for a playoff berth begins Friday with a visit to Madisonville to meet the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons.
Champion and his staff hope that the quality opponents their youthful squad has faced will pay dividends moving forward.
“Our team has definitely seen the best of the best,” Champion said. “I hope it has toughened our guys up enough and given them enough experience to compete. We will need our older guys to really step up during district play, and lead these younger guys.”
Calloway’s pre-district schedule concluded with a 62-7 home loss to Mayfield this past Friday. Mayfield is the highest-ranked opponent the Lakers will face this season. The Cardinals played without their two most explosive running backs, but the difference in experience and talent was still evident from the start.
Champion’s offense was without three critical components and never had a chance to move the ball against the vaunted Mayfield defense. The Lakers took the field without their leading rusher, leading receiver, and top scorer as John Durham and Sam Chapman were among the players that missed the final tuneup before district play.
Durham had been effective while running the ball the last couple of weeks. The hard-running senior has steadily been returning to form after missing time at the beginning of the season. His recent production gave the Lakers’ offense an added dimension and allowed them to maintain drives and keep their defense rested.
Chapman’s four touchdowns receiving accounts for half of Calloway’s total touchdowns this season. The senior wide receiver is the type of deep threat that requires attention from opposing defenses and averages over 83 yards receiving per game. Chapman’s numbers have him ranked as the state’s third most-productive receiver.
Quarterback Wyatt Robins has been a bright spot for the Lakers. The young signal-caller enters district play as the sixth most-prolific passer in the state, completing 48% of his passes. Robins will likely need a healthy offensive line and all of his weapons available to have any chance of leading the Lakers to a win over the 3-2 Maroons.
Injuries to key veterans have damaged the prospects of an already-young and inexperienced Calloway lineup throughout the season. Champion’s team has been without the services of the speedy Price Aycock since he set a school record with a 98-yard kickoff return in the first game of the season. Key lineman Seldon Herndon, as well as two-way standouts Cohen Mccartney, and Tate Weatherly have missed time in addition to Chapman and Durham.
The Lakers have played hard and shown improvement but have had key players in and out of the lineup due to various injuries. The lack of roster consistency has hindered their growth and kept the squad from developing rhythm.
Champion is not one to make excuses and looks forward to having a healthier team against the Maroons.
“Our health is trending in a better direction,” Champion said. “But we still have some key guys out for us.”
The Calloway head coach might be looking across the field at the Lakers’ future on Friday night. The Maroons have been young and inexperienced for the last couple of seasons but are now a formidable veteran team.
“Madisonville is much improved,” Champion said. “They suffered from youth the last couple of seasons, and you can tell their guys are starting to play at a higher level. They have a strong running game that is complemented by a quarterback that can run and throw well.”
The three-headed monster of Anias Mitchell, Markezz Hightower and Trumaine Lovane power one of the top offenses in Class 4A for MNH. The trio did not play in a 41-35 road loss to the Lakers last season, but the improved Maroons have been buoyed by their play so far this season.
Mitchell enters the game as the No. 4 passing quarterback in Class 4A with 885 yards. The junior has completed 51% of his passing attempts and thrown for six touchdowns. Mitchell has exploded for five rushing touchdowns and averages 75 yards per game on the ground, having totaled 1,261 yards.
At 5-11, 180 pounds, Hightower may not have the speed of some of the running backs that the Calloway defense has faced, but he is powerful and can run over and through defenses. The freshman has rumbled for four touchdowns and averages 113 yards per game.
Hightower is also a capable pass catcher and has a touchdown reception. Lovaine is the top downfield threat and leads the team with 348 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Champion knows that wins don’t come easy in district play. Each remaining game could be tough for his young team, but if they don’t remain task-oriented it will become even more difficult.
“We have to focus on the little things and things that are in our control,” Champion said. “We cannot get caught up in the hype of district play. We have to stay focused on being better and doing our jobs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.