Calloway defense

Calloway County defender Logan Smith (15) takes a strong hold of the jersey of Mayfield runner Ken Shelly (20) as Laker teammates Adam York (right) and Zynequavin Harris (7) close in to finish Shelly with hard hits Friday night at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY  A brutal early schedule is behind them and now, Head Coach Chris Champion’s Calloway County Lakers turn their attention toward their four Class 4A District 1 games. The Lakers’ quest for a playoff berth begins Friday with a visit to Madisonville to meet the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons.

Champion and his staff hope that the quality opponents their youthful squad has faced will pay dividends moving forward.