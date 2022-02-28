MURRAY — Calloway County begins its quest for a Region 1 championship in boys basketball tonight.
The Lakers, newly-crowned champions of the tough 4th District, will face always-dangerous 3rd District runner-up Mayfield in the opening game of the Region 1 Boys Tournament at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus. Tipoff is set for 6.
Calloway has steadily improved this season and that culminated in an outstanding effort in last week’s 4th District Tournament. There, on its home court at Jeffrey Gymnasium, Calloway easily defeated Marshall County for the third time this season, then got its first win in three tries this season against crosstown rival Murray High in winning its first district title since 2017.
Calloway enters tonight’s game with a 17-13 mark that includes many encounters with some of Kentucky’s best teams and it appears the tough schedule has prepared the Lakers well.
In Mayfield, the Lakers will face a team that is more than capable of making a big run this week in Murray. The Cardinals are 16-7 this season and have also played some very tough competition this season, including their own crosstown rival, Graves County, who they swept in the regular season.
Graves came back to win the third meeting in last week’s district tournament.
