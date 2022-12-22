LEXINGTON — Calloway County’s lone senior, guard Aidan Clinton, had 29 points as Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad bounced back from their lopsided opening-round loss in a big way Wednesday to defeat Louisville Waggener, 72-41, at the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic at Lexington Christian Academy.
Clinton put on a fantastic shooting performance from behind the 3-point line to lead three Lakers in double figures. Guard Eli Finley had 16 points, while forward Jonah Butler was right behind with 15.
The game started slowly as Calloway (8-2) tried to probe the Wildcat defense. Finley found Butler for the first basket of the game almost a minute and a half into the action. The Lakers saw Waggener (2-7) tie it up at 2-2 with 5:10 left in the first quarter but, when Butler immediately buried a transition triple from the right wing, Calloway had the lead for good.
Finley found Clinton for his first 3-pointer of the day with just over three minutes left in the opening frame. The Lakers pushed the margin out to nine before Finley passed the ball out to Clinton with 40 seconds left in the quarter. The senior launched a 28-foot shot from the middle of the floor that gave Calloway its first double-digit lead of the contest.
The second quarter began with the two teams trading baskets until Clinton drained back-to-back threes halfway through the stanza. Calloway led, 28-14, after Clinton’s fourth 3-pointer and Cleaver’s young charges moved ahead by 17 points when the senior knocked down his fifth three of the first half.
If Waggener Head Coach Bryan O’Neill had any hopes of a comeback for his team, the Lakers quickly dashed them in the second half. Calloway ran a set play for Clinton on the first possession of the third quarter. The hot-shooting senior came off of a screen and calmly drained his sixth 3-pointer of the game and the Lakers ran away from the Wildcats for the 31-point victory.
