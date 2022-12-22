Calloway Clinton vs. Livingston

Calloway County's Aidan Clinton gets his hand on the ball as it is held by Livingston Central's Logan Wring (23) earlier this season at Jeffrey Gymnasium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

LEXINGTON  Calloway County’s lone senior, guard Aidan Clinton, had 29 points as Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad bounced back from their lopsided opening-round loss in a big way Wednesday to defeat Louisville Waggener, 72-41, at the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic at Lexington Christian Academy. 

Clinton put on a fantastic shooting performance from behind the 3-point line to lead three Lakers in double figures. Guard Eli Finley had 16 points, while forward Jonah Butler was right behind with 15.