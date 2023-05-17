MURRAY — Monday night, Calloway County found a way to continue its season for at least another week by winning its first game in the 4th District Baseball Tournament.
It had to outlast crosstown rival Murray High to do it, in a grueling 10-inning affair that ended with the Lakers taking a 3-2 win over the Tigers. So it would probably be understandable to think their gas tank might have been a bit empty for Tuesday’s title game with a Marshall County team that had swept them in the regular season in a pair of games that were not decided until the seventh inning.
And that may have been the case as the Marshals took an 8-2 win at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park. However, for Lakers Head Coach Travis Turner, it was a matter of believing his team (14-17) did have more to give Tuesday against the Marshals (19-13) at the old ball yard at the corner of South Eighth and Poplar streets.
“Marshall seemed to be interested in coming in here and winning the Fourth District To8rnament championship and we did not,” Turner said after the game. “It was an absolutely unacceptable amount of effort and enthusiasm and we were utterly and completely unprepared to play and apparently we were satisfied with having reached our peak last night.”
While the game seemed to have been dominated by the Marshals, it was only two innings in which they scored all of their runs. The first of those was the second when an Ethan Landis three-run home run highlighted a five-run bottom half of that inning for Marshall and gave its pitching ace, 6’6” Carter McKinney, a big cushion.
He would end with 10 strikeouts, but he was hardly at his devastating best on Tuesday. And after the Marshals added three more runs in the third, they had visions of an early ending to this game by run rule.
However, the Lakers refused to be knocked out and managed to stay on their feet enough to go the distance. They also managed to make the Marshals a bit nervous along the way.
Calloway found the scoreboard against McKinney in the top of the fourth when one of the big heroes from Monday’s win over Murray High — Bryson Dennis — belted an RBI double to right-center field to cut the lead to 8-1. Then, Andrew Adams was hit by a pitch and Zach Akin walked to load the bases with only one out, but McKinney righted himself to get the final two outs by way of strikeouts to end the threat.
However, the Lakers were not finished giving Marshall problems. In the sixth, Calloway scored its other run as Kameron Starks, who had an outstanding game in left field that included three running catches for putouts, led off with a single, Dennis walked and Akin singled to load the bases with one out. Cadwell Turner then took one for the team as a McKinney pitch found his body for a hard-earned RBI and a six-run deficit. However, the Lakers could not do any further damage.
“The defense continues play very well,” Turner said of his fielders, who made seemingly a year’s worth of big plays in Monday’s win. “And we appreciate the effort but Marshall just came in here and played better baseball.
“I don’t do celebrations of trying. Competing should be the very minimum of what is expected of us.”
The Lakers did get four innings of scoreless relief on the mound from Braden Pingel, who has been asked to deliver as not only a pitcher — which he had never tried at the varsity level until this year — but also as a shortstop. He kept the very hard-hitting Marshals off balance, for the most part. Calloway’s defense also recorded two putouts at third base, one off a throw from Starks after he made a catch on a fly ball.
Now, the Lakers wait to see who they will face in the upcoming Region 1 Tournament next week. As the runner-up from the 4th District, Calloway will play one of the three remaining district tournament champions from throughout the region, besides Marshall.
