HOPKINSVILLE — The Calloway County Lakers were on a high when they traveled to Hopkinsville Monday night to face traditional state powerhouse and defending Region 2 champion University Heights Academy. Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s Lakers won six of their last seven games and were hoping to build even more momentum in a promising season. However, Calloway appeared to lack the same focus they displayed in their recent games as they fell to 12-8 on the season with a 63-58 overtime loss.
The Lakers struggled mightily early in the game as they went 2-of-12 from the field and committed five turnovers in the first seven minutes of action. Matthew Ray mustered the only offense of the early going for Calloway by crashing the offensive glass to stick two errant shots in the basket. The Lakers trailed 12-4 with a minute left before a 5-2 scoring run got them to within 14-9 as the first quarter came to a close.
Things did not get much better for Calloway on the offensive end of the floor in the second quarter. The Lakers managed to score 10 points in the period and held UHA to 2-of-13 from the field and 0-of-5 from the 3-point line. Ray scored 10 of his 12 total points in the first half and Calloway took a 19-18 lead into the locker room.
The scoring pace picked up in the third quarter. Calloway’s Zach Hudgin opened the second half by scoring four points in 20 seconds. Hudgin scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the quarter. Hudgin staked the Lakers to their largest lead of the night on the first possession of the fourth quarter. The senior forward crashed the offensive glass for a putback and was fouled. Hudgin converted the old-fashioned three-point play to put Calloway County ahead 40-32.
UHA received unlikely scoring from Quinton Quarles and Elijah Walton down the stretch to take a 47-46 lead with 2:15 to go. Calloway trailed 50-48 when Kanyon Franklin made a runner in the lane with seven seconds left to tie the game at 50 and send it to overtime.
The Blazers controlled the game in the extra period as they outscored Calloway 13-8. UHA only managed two field-goal attempts in the overtime frame but knocked down 8-of-11 from the free-throw line to secure the victory.
Calloway again without two of their leading scorers as Eli Finley and Conner Lockhart are still out of action due to injury.
