ASHLAND — Against a team ranked in Kentucky’s top five boys basketball teams in the preseason, the last thing Calloway County wanted to do against Ashland Paul Blazer was fall behind early.
That is exactly what happened Tuesday night in the Lakers’ opening game of the 63td annual Ashland Invitational Tournament. The host Tomcats hit Calloway with a 16-0 spurt to open the game and, though the Lakers fought hard to stay competitive, they just could not draw close enough to put real pressure on the Cats in a 75-59 loss.
Turnovers were the biggest cause of a first half that saw Calloway (6-5) trail by as much as 40-16 in the second quarter. The Lakers committed 16 miscues to help the Tomcats (7-4) end the first half above the 50% mark from the field. However, Calloway carried momentum into the break after a 6-0 to close the second quarter was capped by guard Eli Finley’s four-point play off a made 3-pointer.
The story of the second half was Calloway pulling within striking range only to have Ashland extend the lead. This pattern repeated itself several times before the Lakers closed with a late rush, pulling within as little as 65-54 on a Jonah Butler follow score with 2:50 left in the game.
However, the Tomcats, led by guard Colin Porter’s 22 points (including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range in the first half) were able again to extend the lead to the final margin. Calloway got 16 points from Finley and 12 points from forward Matthew Ray.
