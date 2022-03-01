MURRAY — Fourth District champion Calloway County picked a bad time to have an off night Monday in the opening game of the Region 1 Boys Basketball Tournament.
Entering as one of the teams to watch after upending rival Murray High for the first time in three games last week in winning the district title, the Lakers could not match that performance against an inspired Mayfield team.
The Cardinals looked like a team playing for a community still reeling from the effects of a deadly December tornado that ripped the heart out of the city and actually forced the team to stop playing for a while. The Lakers just could not match that intensity as Mayfield took control in the second quarter and never looked back in a 64-54 win at the CFSB Center on the Murray State campus.
“We got off to a slow start and just never got caught up,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, whose team ends its season with a 17-14 mark, while Mayfield continues its season at 17-7. “When you’re in a tournament game like this, there’s lots of times where you can overcome a start like that. It just seemed that, anytime Mayfield had to make a play, they dd and hats off to them .
“It’s a survive-and-advance tournament and we didn’t survive tonight.”
The biggest reason for Calloway’s issues was turnovers. In the first half, the Lakers committed 10 that led to 12 Mayfield points and a 23-18 Cardinal lead at the halftime break. That came after the Cardinals had built a nine-point advantage, which Cleaver said gave his team reason for optimism going forward.
That seemed justified in the early stages of the third quarter when forward Matthew Ray got a breakaway dunk off a long pass from guard Kanyon Franklin off a missed Mayfield shot. That pulled the Lakers within 28-25 and was immediately followed by a near-turnover as Mayfield tried to work the ball against Calloway’s full-court press defense, prompting Mayfield Head Coach Payton Croft to call a timeout and save the possession.
The strategy worked. Given a chance to form a better gameplan against the press, Mayfield suddenly seemed more sure of itself. This led to a backdoor score by guard Brajone Dabney, followed by an Owen Webb 3-pointer that pushed the lead to 33-25.
Forward Sam Stone’s basket then gave Mayfield its largest lead of the game at 35-25 before Calloway guard Aiden Clinton answered with a trey. A Calloway turnover, one of 17 the Lakers had in the game, led to basket from Mayfield forward Nolan Fulton and, after Stone free throw and a basket from Calloway guard Eli Finley, it was Webb beating the clock with a 40-foot bomb at the buzzer that put the Cardinals up 41-30, heading to the final quarter.
“I had all of the confidence in our kids and I knew that, if we could score in bunches quickly, we could get going,” Cleaver said. “Then, they came out of that timeout after we had it down to three and they scored five straight points on us. They made the adjustments and executed.”
The Cardinals did not wilt under the Lakers’ pressure in the final stanza, extending the lead to as many as 13 points. Meanwhile, at a time where they could not afford them, turnovers continued to disrupt the Lakers’ try at a comeback. Mayfield scored eight more points off turnovers in the final eight minutes to keep Calloway at bay.
A Finley bomb with 2:30 left pulled the Lakers within 53-46 but that was as close as Calloway would get the rest of the way.
Finley did what he could, leading Calloway with 17 points, while Ray ended his Lakers career with 10 points and six rebounds. Guard Jonah Butler led Calloway with eight boards.
Fulton led Mayfield with 17 points of his own, while Dabney and Webb each had 12.
