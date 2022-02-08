PADUCAH— On opening night of the 2021-22 boys basketball season, defending Region 1 champion McCracken County came to Jeffrey Gymnasium and beat host Calloway County by almost 30 points.
Monday night, Calloway showed that it has closed that gap, considerably.
The Lakers stayed with the Mustangs for all four quarters, even grabbing a brief lead just before halftime. In the end, though, the Mustangs showed why they are regarded as a top-20 team this season in the Bluegrass, pulling away to a hard-fought 68-58 win at Strawberry Hills Arena in Paducah.
“I was glad about how our guys competed,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, in a postgame interview on 89.7 Elevate FM. The Lakers fell to 13-11 on the season as the Mustangs improved to 19-2.
Calloway was also coming off a disappointing 78-51 loss to rival Murray High Friday night in The Murray Bank Crosstown Classic at Jeffrey.
“After that tough loss to Murray, I was curious to see where our head was at because that was a tough loss for all of us,” Cleaver said. “I was proud of where our guys’ mentality was and they played really hard too.”
After a Matthew Ray runout score gave Calloway a 27-26 lead with about three minutes left before halftime, McCracken was able to regain and hold the lead the majority of the rest of game. However, it never could completely shake the Lakers, who were in striking range — 56-50 — after forward Jonah Butler scored with about five minutes left.
However, Calloway could not take advantage of McCracken miscues, including a sequence when the Mustangs turned the ball over twice and missed a free throw, as McCracken kept the Lakers at a safe distance, leading by as many as 11 points down the stretch.
Ray scored 22 points to lead Calloway, while he received backup with 14 points from guard Zach Hudgin and 12 from Butler.
McCracken guard Brant Brower had a game-high 23 points, while reserve guard Cason Tilford had 12 big points and forward Jack McCune had 10.
