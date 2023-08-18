DRAFFENVILLE — Last year, Calloway County lost three boys soccer matches to 2nd District rival Marshall County by a combined three goals.

The match at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville was particularly painful for the Lakers. It came in overtime after losing a two-goal lead, then scoring a goal in the final five minutes of regulation to force the extra session. Suffice to say, the Lakers were seeking redemption in Thursday night’s return venture to Draffenville, and they got it.

Tags

Recommended for you