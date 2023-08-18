DRAFFENVILLE — Last year, Calloway County lost three boys soccer matches to 2nd District rival Marshall County by a combined three goals.
The match at Colburn Stadium in Draffenville was particularly painful for the Lakers. It came in overtime after losing a two-goal lead, then scoring a goal in the final five minutes of regulation to force the extra session. Suffice to say, the Lakers were seeking redemption in Thursday night’s return venture to Draffenville, and they got it.
This time, it was the Lakers making the comeback with two second-half goals for a 2-1 win.
“At halftime, I was like, ‘Well, this is just like last year, right?” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team had a lot more time left in this match to get the equalizing goal. It did not take long to get it as Jude Bazzell scored less than two minutes into the second half.
“We just came to life and came up big early in the second half,” Pierce said of how Bazzell’s tying goal was followed by Bo Stom’s score less than three minutes later after Oscar Avila had driven the ball into the Marshall zone, then crossed to Canaan Bazzell, who found Stom.”We knew we had played poor in the first half and knew we were capable of so much better, and it showed.”
Marshall had taken the lead on Tommy Robertson’s score about 10 minutes into the match off a right-side corner kick from teammate Isaac Reynolds.
However, the not over after the Lakers took the lead. In fact, there were several scary moments down the stretch as the Marshals made push after push to tie the match, exactly how Calloway had last year. One shot even hit the crossbar in the final five minutes, but the Lakers stood tall and emerged leaders in the 2nd District race.
“And, this year, that top seed in the (district tournament later this season) may be as important as ever,” Pierce said of how crosstown rival Murray High is looking strong in the early going, giving the district three very strong contenders for the top spot, along with Marshall.
Calloway County Head Girls Coach Tim Stark is the first to say that he does not care for “moral victories.”
However, one thing seems clear after the Lady Lakers (3-2, 1-1 in district play) fell to state superpower Marshall (3-1-1, 3-0) Thursday. The gap between these programs is closing.
Last year, Marshall, who killed the Lady Lakers with breakaways to the middle of the field, outscored them, 13-0. Thursday, the middle was not there for the Lady Marshals and two first-half goals off loose balls in front of the net for Chaney Green accounted for a 2-0 lead that only increased to the final score on a blast from Presley Gallimore from about 25 yards with 12 seconds left.
“Tonight I thought was a good stepping stone to where we want to be,” said Stark, whose team did push the ball within striking range of the Marshall goal several times, something else that was not too evident a year ago. “We played really well in the first half and it have a good opportunity to score (off a corner kick) but we didn’t get one in the back of the net and that’s what we’ve got to do.”
The biggest difference from a year ago is the Calloway defense with backliners Avyn Bazzell, Lexi McClure, Jennifer Santos, Lillie Curtis and Summer Flowers all having strong outings and refusing to let the Lady Marshals make serious threats with their patented middle runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.