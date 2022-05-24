DRAFFENVILLE — For five innings Monday night, it appeared Calloway County’s 2022 baseball season was ending with a mighty thud against 3rd District champion Mayfield.
Four errors and timely hitting by the Cardinals had put the 4th District’s runner-up team in a deep hole. However, there is a reason this season’s Lakers have developed a reputation for not only being one of the most unpredictable teams in Region 1, but also one of its most dangerous teams, and that was realized for the final three innings.
Calloway scored all of its runs in a stunning avalanche that went from being on the verge of saying adios to the season to winning by a 10-5 score in the first round of the Region 1 Tournament Marshals Field.
“Early in the contest, we had traffic everywhere on the bases but we just couldn’t get that two-out hit that we needed, plus we were flat emotionally because our mistakes had opened things for them,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner, whose team (now 13-18) trailed the Cardinals (10-19) 4-0 heading into the fifth.
“We just told them to keep plugging, keep taking good at-bats and keep chipping away and they made a mistake or two here or there that opened the door more but the barrels kept coming and we were started to find some grass.”
The chipping away became a full-fledge assault in Innings 5, 6 and 7. In that time, the Lakers scored all 10 of their runs on 10 hits as the Lakers went from dormant to deadly quickly.
Calloway scored three times in the fifth to get back into contention as Braden Pingel and Conner Lockhart scored off the same wild pitch and Karsen Starks’ second double of the night finished that burst.
The surge was just beginning , though. After pitcher Matthew Ray, who entered the game in the third and would throw 112 pitches to keep the Cardinals grounded, for the most part, set them down in order in the bottom of the fifth, Calloway took its first lead of the night as Pingel’s RBI single and another wild pitch put the Lakers up 5-4 in the sixth. Cole Lockhart then shot a double to right-center field to plate another run and Gage Bazzell’s single to right-center increased the lead to 7-4.
After the Cardinals scored a run in their half of the inning, left fielder Kameron Starks robbed Mayfield batter Jaylen Bass of a sure RBI hit with a diving catch of a sinking line drive that he then turned into an inning-ending double play with a throw to second baseman Cadwell Turner before a Mayfield runner could return to the base.
Calloway then put the game away with three more runs in the seventh as another wild pitch scored a sliding Jacob Akin, a pop fly from Turner was misplayed and scored Ty Weatherly (4-for-5 Monday) and a Conner Lockhart ground-out finished the scoring.
This now puts the Lakers into tonight’s semifinal with a McCracken County team that is ranked No. 1 in Kentucky in one poll this week. That game is slated for 8 tonight at Graves County High School in Mayfield.
“We don’t fear anyone. They’re ready for this and ready to make a little history (tonight),” Turner said.
