Weatherly vs. Marshall

Calloway County receiver Tate Weatherly (5) tries to run away from Marshall County defender Landon Utley Friday night at Draffenville. Weatherly had two touchdown catches for the Lakers.

 ANN BECKETT/Marshall Coiunty Daily

DRAFFENVILLE —The Calloway County Lakers took the field at Marshall County on Friday night in search of their first victory of the season. 

The young Lakers continued their week-to-week improvement, but the vaunted running game of the Marshals proved to be too much. Marshall ran away from Calloway behind the strength of seven rushing touchdowns in a 56-14 win. 