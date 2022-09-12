DRAFFENVILLE —The Calloway County Lakers took the field at Marshall County on Friday night in search of their first victory of the season.
The young Lakers continued their week-to-week improvement, but the vaunted running game of the Marshals proved to be too much. Marshall ran away from Calloway behind the strength of seven rushing touchdowns in a 56-14 win.
The evening for the Lakers (0-4) got off to a rough start when a delay of game penalty on the first play from scrimmage set them back five yards. Wyatt Robins then had a bad snap sail over his head but managed to get a pass away.
Unfortunately for the Calloway County signal caller, Marshall County’s Dylan Robinson secured the first of his two interceptions in the game a play later. The Marshals (3-1) took over on the Calloway 38-yard line and needed only four plays for Kameron Bowerman to punch it in the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.
Tate Weatherly then bobbled the ensuing kickoff, and it looked like the Lakers would start their second possession in the shadow of their own goal post. Weatherly recovered and exploded for a big return. He weaved his way to midfield and put his team in great position to start their offense. It would be the first of several big plays for Weatherly who also contributed four receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.
Head Coach Chris Champion then looked on as his young team went on a 10-play march down the field. The Calloway County offense stalled at the Marshals’ 16-yard line and Champion sent out the field goal unit. Oscar Avila’s attempt was blocked, and Bowerman picked up the ball and rumbled 77 yards for the second of his three touchdowns to give his squad a 14-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first quarter.
Champion’s team showed resilience and responded by promptly going on another extended drive. Seven straight running plays opened up the field and Robins found Weatherly for a 27-yard touchdown strike to make the score 14-7 with 1:38 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Lakers would not get any closer though. Marshall’s Aiden Dunigan went 63 yards to up the lead to 21-7 as the opening frame came to a close. Robins would throw his second TD pass of the night to Weatherly, a 38-yard play, to pull the Lakers within 28-14 in the second quarter, but the scoring was all Marshals after that.
Bowerman, Dunigan, Landon Utley and Luke Webber combined for 357 yards on the ground and seven rushing touchdowns. Dunigan also recorded the only touchdown reception for the Marshals when Conner Nix connected with him on an 18-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds left in the first half.
“We had opportunities to force a couple of points there,” Champion said. “Had them in some third and long situations and didn’t capitalize on that. We did a very poor job of tackling all night. That’s something that we’ve worked on and worked on and worked on. I don’t know what it is, but we’ve got to learn to tackle a little bit lower. When we’ve got them pinned back, we have to capitalize and get the ball turned over.”
Calloway did show continued improvement on the offensive side of the ball. The Marshals rolled their defense over to limit leading playmaker, receiver Sam Chapman. The strategy worked but Weatherly, Cohen McCartney, Levi Weatherford, Shaun Phillips, Logan Smith, and John Durham ran hard behind an improving offensive line as the Lakers showcased a more balanced attack than any of their previous games. Calloway was led in rushing by Durham’s 51 yards and gained 87 net yards on the ground against a Marshals defense that had only given up a total of 90 yards rushing on the season.
The run game kept the stout Marshall County defense off balance and took some of the pressure off of Robins. The Lakers’ quarterback completed 13-of-25 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. Calloway posted 320 yards of total offense but could have had an even bigger night. The Lakers had several long gains wiped out by penalties that halted drives.
“Overall, I thought we did some things well,” Champion said. “We’ve got to cut down on these mistakes. We’re getting to the heart of the season now where it’s getting a little less forgiving on some of that stuff. We should be better tackling by now. We should be cutting down on penalties more by now. That’s not youth, that’s just being unfocused.”
Champion is maintaining a positive mindset as his team is being forged by fire.
“I’m proud of those young guys,” Champion said after the loss to Marshall County. “It’s going to pay off for us eventually. We’re just getting eager to get to that point.”
