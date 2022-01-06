MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers boys basketball team begins its quest to repeat as champion of the Kentucky 2A Section 1 Championship Tournament tonight. Head Coach Brad Cleaver and his 8-6 Lakers will begin the defense of their title by facing the 6-7 Webster County Trojans in a 7:30 p.m. semifinal matchup at Union County High School in Morganfield.
The Lakers enter tournament play coming off of a thrilling 54-51 victory over an outstanding Carlisle County team on Monday night. Eli Finley scored 27 huge points against the Comets, but it was seniors Matt Ray and Kanyon Franklin that led the way as Calloway won its second game in a row. Franklin played outstanding defense and took care of the basketball, while Ray played with great energy and had 20 rebounds to go with his 11 points. The senior has become a force in the middle for the Lakers recently and his rebounding is critical for any hopes of winning a sectional championship.
Cleaver spoke about how Ray has helped his squad in their most recent games.
“We shifted Matt’s focus from scoring to rebounding and he has taken off since,” Cleaver said. “We are really proud of the way he is playing right now. He might be the best rebounder in the entire region.”
The semifinal opponent for the Lakers won a thriller of its own in the opening game of the tournament. Webster knocked off Trigg County 54-51 in triple overtime on Tuesday behind 16 points from Bradin Nelson.
Coach Ryan Haile’s team features three players that average double figures. Nelson leads the Trojans in scoring and rebounding with averages of 17 points and six rebounds per game. Deshawn Murphy has posted 14 points per game while Aaron Harmon averages 11.
From a statistical standpoint, the Lakers are facing a Webster squad that mirrors them in many ways. The Trojans like to play fast and shoot the three. Webster and Calloway both have three players in double figures and like to shoot the 3-pointer. Each team averages about 20 3-point attempts per game and shoots 30% from behind the arc. The Lakers average 65 points per game, while the Trojans come in at a little over 61 points per game.
Taking care of the basketball and rebounding are going to be critical for Cleaver’s team against the Trojans. The Lakers have grown tremendously in those two areas throughout the season and much of that has to do with the play of Ray, Franklin and Drew and Zach Hudgin. While Finley has shown the ability to consistently score the basketball at all three levels, his improvement at ball security has helped the Lakers as well.
Cleaver is excited about his squad’s potential and how much his team has grown so far this season.
“We won a tight game against a great ball club,” Cleaver said referring to Monday night’s contest against Carlisle County. “And that’s what you want heading into 2A play where we are the defending 2A Sectional Champions.”
A win in the semifinals over Webster will pit the Lakers against the winner of a contest between 9-2 Paducah Tilghman and 4-3 Hopkins County Central. Those two teams play before Calloway with a 6 p.m. tip-off tonight in Morganfield.
Hopkins Central potentially has the best player in the tournament as the Storm features Marcus Eaves. Eaves averages 27 points and 11 rebounds per game, while shooting 47% from behind the 3-point line.
Coach Greg Overstreet’s Blue Tornado enters the tournament 8-2 with four players averaging double figures. Jayvlon Powell leads the way averaging 17 points per game, while Mian Shaw averages 13 points and six rebounds per game.
The championship game will be played in Morganfield on Saturday with a scheduled 6 p.m. start time.
