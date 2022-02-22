MURRAY — It is said that it’s hard to beat a good team three times in a season.
The Calloway County Lakers defeated Marshall County twice in the regular season before facing them in the Fourth District Boys Basketball Tournament at Jeffrey Gymnasium on Saturday. Head Coach Brad Cleaver’s squad made sure that the third time was indeed the charm as they completed the sweep of the Marshals in dominating fashion by a score of 60-43.
Insanity is doing the same thing over again and expecting a different result, so Head Coach Terry Birdsong had his Marshals (17-12) in a 3-2 zone to open the game in an effort to confuse and slow down the Lakers. (16-13) Calloway patiently ran its zone offense on the opening possession. The ball movement was crisp until Jonah Butler found Matthew Ray wide open in the right corner. The senior forward calmly buried his first of three shots from behind the arc.
Ray’s shot was a sign of things to come. Eli Finley knocked down the second triple of the night for the Lakers halfway through the first quarter for a 6-4 lead. The Lakers never trailed again.
Twenty seconds later, Butler recorded the second of his four blocked shots. Finley launched a long pass to a streaking Ray for a thunderous two-handed dunk that had the Calloway faithful on their feet. Marshall forced a quick shot on its next possession as the buzz in the gym steadily grew. Finley then hit a 26-foot shot and the deafening roar of the frenzied home crowd forced the Marshals to call a timeout with three minutes left in the opening quarter.
That only delayed the inevitable momentarily. When Ray scored two points in the paint three minutes into the second quarter, the Lakers’ lead had ballooned to 26-11. Ray and Finley had accounted for all 26 Calloway points. The senior and the freshman each had 13 of their co-game high 20 points during the stretch.
Butler also began to force his will on the game. The freshman snagged an offensive rebound and stuck it in the basket, then picked the pocket of a Marshall guard on the ensuing possession. Butler took that steal the length of the court for a nifty reverse layup before forcing another steal. With the Marshals desperately playing man-to-man defense, Butler found himself isolated at the top of the key with a smaller Marshall defender. He attacked the basket and a deft left-to-right spin move gave Butler’s team a 20-point advantage with three minutes left in the first half. The Lakers eventually settled for a 33-16 halftime lead.
Thanks to an outstanding defensive effort, the lead hovered between 17 and 20 points throughout the second half. The third quarter ended with a 42-25 Calloway lead. The Marshals did make a run to cut the lead to 10 halfway through the fourth quarter, but the Lakers held firm. Butler, Finley and Ray connected on 10-of-12 free throws in the final 2:30 to ice the game.
Butler stuffed the stat sheet with a double-double of 16 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. He also had five assists, four blocks, three steals and several deflections.
Cleaver is excited about the postseason and the way his team was dialed in on Saturday.
“Survive and advance,” Cleaver said. “That’s what time of year it is. I thought we were all in sync and trusted each other on both sides of the ball.”
