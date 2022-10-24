MURRAY — Calloway County did two things Friday night that, so far in this football season, had not occurred.
Against a Logan County team that is ranked fourth in Kentucky’s Class 4A poll, the Lakers converted an early turnover to actually take a lead. Yes, the Cougars did eventually take command and pulled away to a 42-17 win at Jack D. Rose Stadium. That gave them the top seed in the Class 4A 1st District and home-field advantage for at least the opening round of the upcoming playoffs.
However, before the final seconds ticked off the clock, Calloway outscored Logan, 14-0, in the fourth quarter. The encouraging part about that for the Lakers is that its first team, except for two players, consisted of freshmen and sophomores, which was the same ages of the Cougars’ second team players.
“We can really brag about that with our young guys,” said Calloway Head Coach Chris Champion, whose team remained winless (0-9 overall, 0-4 in district play), but closed the final margin to below the 36-point gap that initiates a running clock. Logan (8-1, 4-0 in district play) brought that into effect by going into halftime up 42-3 after scoring a touchdown with less than 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“Let’s face it … our first team is our JV team with the exception of two seniors on the field (running back Johnathan Durham and utility man Cohen McCartney). So, this is really about keeping things in perspective, and let’s admit it, it’s hard to win ballgames when you’re starting five or six freshmen. The rest are first-year starters.
“I think (the youngest Lakers) know we’ve got a very special group. We’ve got some good sophomores and juniors to help usher in next season and we’ve got a really, really talented eighth-grade class coming up that had a winning record this season and we can’t wait to get those guys up here.”
As for the Lakers of now, the fourth quarter Friday night was perhaps the highlight of the season. Calloway scored their two touchdowns after Logan failed to convert on fourth-down from near the Laker 30-yard line after holding the ball the entire third quarter.
Calloway quarterback Wyatt Robins went to work, guiding the Lakers down the field with short passes, including one that was turned into a big gainer for receiver/back Jessie Esparza. That combination produced the first score on a four-yard screen to the left side with 8:25 left in the game to cut the lead to 42-10.
Then, the Lakers caught Logan with something that has plagued Calloway all season, an onside kick. This time, it was the Lakers benefitting from one as kicker Oscar Avila got a perfect bounce that teammate Joey Goucher recovered to give the Lakers one more possession. And they took advantage, this time with Durham doing most of the leg work, including a big run into Logan territory. Durham finished the drive by muscling his way the final yard with 2:30 left.
Calloway took an early 3-0 lead when defensive back Austin Weatherford stepped in front of a Cougars screen pass and emerged with an interception at their 29 that led to Avila’s 31-yard field goal with 7:47 left in the opening quarter.
The Cougars quickly responded as running back Ryan Rayno ended a quick drive with a 16-yard touchdown run up the middle to give the Cougars a 7-3 lead with 6:27 left. Then, Rayno put Logan up 14-3 with a three-yard run with 2:54 left. That was then followed by an onside kick that the Cougars covered and converted into Rayno’s third scoring run, a 42-yard jaunt, and a 21-3 lead with 2:17 left.
That would be the only turnover for Calloway as it would win the turnover battle by a 4-1 margin. McCartney would add an interception in the second quarter and teammate Adam York would recover a fumble later in that quarter.
“I liked our early fight coming out of the gate and taking the lead and I’m proud of our guys’ great fight in the end, and that’s what we’re focusing on now,” Champion said. “We’ve got some stuff to build on, so we’re going to take that and some more growing and learning down the stretch.”
