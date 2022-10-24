Calloway vs. Logan

Calloway County's Jessie Esparza (24) lunges for extra yardage on a sizable gain Friday night as Logan County defender Derek White (14) tries to make the tackle as teammate Jayden Blick (21) tries to assist at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Calloway County did two things Friday night that, so far in this football season, had not occurred.

Against a Logan County team that is ranked fourth in Kentucky’s Class 4A poll, the Lakers converted an early turnover to actually take a lead. Yes, the Cougars did eventually take command and pulled away to a 42-17 win at Jack D. Rose Stadium. That gave them the top seed in the Class 4A 1st District and home-field advantage for at least the opening round of the upcoming playoffs.