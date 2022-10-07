MURRAY — After Thursday night’s tough 1-0 loss to Marshall County in the championship match of the 2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament at Graves County, Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce talked about the difficulty of having to survive the No. 2 vs. No. 3 match in the semifinals.
Not only has it meant facing rival Murray High the last two years, it has meant the Lakers emerged physically and, perhaps, mentally fatigued, going into a final with a Marshall team 48 hours removed from playing its last match. The survivor of the No. 2 vs. No. 3 match has to restart their engine 24 hours later.
However, there is also another danger associated with finishing second in the regular season. It means the chance increases of being faced with the top team from the 1st District in the first round of the Region 1 Tournament. That is where Calloway found itself last year and where it finds itself once again this time, facing defending champion McCracken County Tuesday night at 7:30 in Draffenville.
“You know what? It’s postseason time,” Pierce said of how it really does not matter what opponent a team draws at this point. The only way to play another match is to win, and he likes where his team is as Tuesday approaches.
“Regardless of what’s happened up to now, I think everyone is more locked in now and this unit, as a team, is more connected than any group I’ve had, so we’re going to come out ready to play.”
Despite having faced Murray High about 24 hours earlier, Calloway was ready Thursday, battling the Marshals to a 0-0 deadlock at halftime. However, it was with about 30 minutes left in the second half that trouble began arising, and Pierce could see it.
Frequently, he was telling his players, ‘This is what I’ve been talking about …’ in reference to how his team has a tendency to be lulled into not playing its game. Suddenly, Marshall’s crafty playmaker Jericho Evans was getting free-kick and corner-kick chances that were causing tons of nervous moments as his balls were giving the taller Marshals chance-after-chance where they love it most, the air.
Calloway keeper Hunter Williams, who had been outstanding against Murray High until the Tigers’ pressure caved in the Laker defense in the final three minutes, swallowed every shot and every loose ball for about 12 minutes straight of being under fire. However, it could not last and when one last Evans shot pin-balled high at the mouth of the goal, it allowed teammate Landon Kinder to head the ball into the right side of the net, away from a shielded Williams (who had 12 saves, some of which were spectacular), with about 19 minutes left for the only score of the night.
Calloway had chances the rest of the way, but nothing that really challenged the Marshall defense, but the Lakers literally fought until the bitter end. Adam Wilhelm beat the clock with the last shot from midfield, only to have it end with an easy catch and save for Marshall keeper Steven Claborn at the buzzer.
“There’s nothing more I could’ve asked of Hunter,” Pierce said of his sophomore keeper, who has been solid since stepping into goal after starter Jacob Akin sustained a foot injury in the first three weeks of the season after colliding with a player while trying to retrieve a ball in the box against Mayfield at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex in Murray.
Now, the Lakers must deal with a McCracken team it has seen twice this season, with neither of those times having a good result for them. The first time was on opening night, a match that lasted all of 25 minutes before lightning delays halted it at Paducah. McCracken scored in the first few minutes and led 1-0, having dominated play and peppering the Calloway goal, but Akin kept that match close with eight big saves.
That match was rescheduled to mid-September and, again, McCracken dominated. This time, it found a way to get the ball past the Calloway keepers in a 6-0 whitewash.
This will be a rematch of last year’s regional at Paducah in which the Lakers, days after being hammered 5-1 by Marshall in the district title match, nearly shocked the commonwealth. Calloway scored a first-half goal and that held up until the Mustangs’ depth finally took its toll in the final stages, breaking a 1-1 tie in the final seven minutes to win, 3-1.
“We would’ve liked to have been at Calloway (which is where Tuesday’s match would have been played had the Lakers won Thursday), but they’ve got a nice place to play up there and we have played well there,” Pierce said of how his team led the Marshals, 2-0, in the teams’ second match this season before the Marshals came back to win, 4-3 in overtime.
“But I like the way we’re playing, especially the first half of (Thursday’s match). I think we may have played some of the best soccer we’ve played this year and we’ll continue to move forward.” n
