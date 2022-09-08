MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers and Head Coach Chris Champion will make the short trip to Marshall County on Friday, seeking their first win of the young football season. Defeating the senior-laden Marshals on the road could prove difficult for the young Lakers, thanks in large part to a potent Marshall rushing attack.
Champion knows his team will have its hands full with a potent Marshall offense.
“They are a tough running team,” Champion said of the Marshals (2-1). “They have some big ole’ linemen up there. They are really creative in their run game and they get multiple guys the ball. They use the wing quite a bit and that’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Champion’s squad is coming off of a 44-28 homecoming loss to Fulton County. The youthful Calloway team has shown improvement from week-to-week, but has continued to struggle on defense.
Fulton (1-2) scored seven touchdowns and piled up 480 yards against the Lakers. Those totals included 231 on the ground as Calloway defenders repeatedly struggled to bring down big and powerful Fulton runners.
The Pilots happen to be the only common opponent for Calloway and Marshall. The week before Fulton’s win at Jack D. Rose Stadium, the Marshals had 307 yards rushing against the Pilots. Marshall scored seven rushing touchdowns and added another through the air as they won by a score of 54-6.
The offensive onslaught was boosted by a stout defensive effort. The Marshals held the Pilots to 29 yards on the ground and snagged three interceptions. One long touchdown pass on a broken play was the only score for Fulton against the Marshals.
Head Coach Steve Etheridge has a big offensive line leading the way for a talented pool of Marshall backs. The Marshals have five players that have posted more yards on the ground than Calloway’s top rusher and four that have accumulated more than 100 yards on the ground.
The quartet of Kameron Bowerman, Landon Utley, Luke Webber, and Aiden Dunigan have totaled 650 of the Marshals’ 718 rushing yards for an average of 8.3 yards per carry and has scored 12 of their team’s 18 touchdowns.
Conner Nix provides Etheridge with a capable quarterback that has tossed four touchdown passes. Nix has connected on half of his throws and averages over 19 yards per completion. Jacob Wilson and Parker Gibbs have hauled in all four touchdown receptions. They have combined with Nix to give the Marshals a dangerous senior trio in the passing game.
Calloway’s defense has given up an average of 330 rushing yards per game and 470 yards per game of total offense. Champion’s defense is an inexperienced and undersized group.
“We’ve struggled to defend against the run particularly,” Champion said. “So we’ve got to come up with a solid gameplan for these guys and put our kids in the best spot they can be in.”
The defensive front has not been able to win the physical battle in the trenches, so far, but has shown improvement from game-to-game. Shaun Phillips and Logan Smith are the leading tacklers for the Lakers from the defensive backfield and the freshmen duo continues to grow.
Freshman quarterback Wyatt Robins has led the way on the offensive side of the ball for Calloway. The offensive line showed progress the last time out and gave the young signal caller more time to find his open receivers. Robins had the best game of his young career against Fulton with 275 yards and four touchdowns.
Three of those touchdowns went to Sam Chapman. The senior wide receiver caught six passes for 152 yards, repeatedly getting behind the defense. His ability to take the top off of the Marshall defense could provide the weapon Calloway needs if it is going to stay competitive against the Class 6A Marshals.
Calloway’s ground game was virtually non-existent through the first two weeks of the season. The return of John Durham gave his team a much-needed boost as the senior ran for 43 yards last week. While 43 yards may not seem like an earth-shaking total, it is important to know that the Lakers had a total of -19 yards rushing on the season before Durham’s return.
Being able to run the ball consistently is critical for Champion’s offense against the Marshals. Marshall has a big defensive front that can put pressure on Robins. Three seniors lead the defense for Etheridge as Will Van Horn has registered two sacks, Parker Gibbs has two interceptions and Landon Utley leads the team in tackles.
Champion and his staff are simply looking for continued growth from their squad as they move toward district play.
“This whole season’s going to be a process,” Champion said after last week’s loss. “We have to keep the faith and trust it. We’re a better team now than we were three weeks ago and, three weeks from now, we will be a better team too.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Carroll Traylor Stadium in Draffenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.