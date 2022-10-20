MURRAY — Calloway County will face yet another ranked football opponent Friday night when it welcomes Logan County to Jack D. Rose Stadium for its final Kentucky Class 4A District 1 game of the season.
Head Coach Chris Champion’s young Lakers are still looking for their first win of the season but the task of overcoming the Cougars’ well-balanced team is a monumental one.
Logan enters with a 7-1 record having already secured the district championship and ranked somewhere in the top five of every Class 4A poll. Head Coach Todd Adler’s squad boasts rankings among the commonwealth’s top 10 in about every statistical category.
Ryan Rayno is the second-leading rusher in the state with 1,321 yards. The senior’s 165-yards-per-game average is impressive by itself but Rayno has also posted nine yards per carry and scored 17 rushing touchdowns.
Quarterback Davin Yates is the eighth-ranked passer in Kentucky with 1,249 yards passing for 156 yards per game. The junior has connected on 57% of his passes for 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 2022.
Zane Batten leads a potent receiving corps as the ninth-best receiver in 4A with 477 yards and seven touchdowns. The senior averages 16 yards per reception and is capable of making big plays to help open up the vaunted running attack of the Cougars.
Adler’s offense is versatile as evidenced by being ranked in the top 10 in the state in rushing and passing. Logan averages more than 400 yards per outing including 242 on the ground and 165 through the air. The Cougars’ 40 points per game are good for sixth in the state.
Champion knows that it will be extremely difficult for the youthful Calloway defense to slow the Logan attack down.
“Logan County is just a complete package,” Champion said. “They are so balanced it is hard to key in on one aspect of their game to stop. They have a solid line, physical backs, and a versatile quarterback. Rayno is a guy you have to slow down in order to be successful, but because of their ability to throw the ball well, it makes it hard. They are the team the rest of us are trying to catch up to.”
Despite their obvious struggles, the Calloway defense has grown throughout the year. The unit limited Hopkinsville and the dangerous Daisjaun Mercer to a scoreless first quarter last week. Champion’s young defense does have the third-ranked pass defense in the state. The Lakers only give up 52 yards passing per game.
Wyatt Robins will lead the battered Calloway offense Friday against one of the state’s top 10 defenses. Logan has limited their opponents to 225 yards and an average of 18 points per game this season.
Elijah Hawkins leads the Cougars’ defense with 10.4 tackles per game. The junior linebacker ranks fifth in the state in tackles per game. Senior defensive end Peyton Taylor joins with Hawkins to make an imposing duo for the Cougars. Taylor’s eight-and-a-half sacks per game is good enough to be ranked fourth in Kentucky. Hunter Holloway is a ball-hawking defensive back that ranks third in the state with four interceptions.
Robins has had some success throwing the ball as a freshman signal caller. Robins is still the 12th-leading passer in the state after struggling to only 31 yards last week against Hopkinsville.
The Lakers’ offense has been banged up all season and has lost several of its top playmakers to injury. Austin Weatherford has played in all eight games and Cohen McCartney has been there for seven. The two receivers have turned into Robins’ most reliable targets and are capable of making big plays.
Senior running back John Durham has played the best games of his career down the stretch. After last week’s 109-yard effort, Durham has racked up 181 of his 294 yards rushing and both of his touchdowns in the past two weeks. Improving offensive line play and the sense of urgency that comes with being a senior are likely reasons for Durham’s increased production.
“Durham is a great teammate, and his success recently has given our kids a spark,” Champion said. “As our offensive line continues to mature, I hope he can continue to give us some much-needed rushing yards.”
It is difficult for any team to maintain their focus as losses and injuries pile up but this young Calloway squad has fought through adversity and shown real growth. Champion and his staff have watched their young team work hard to deliver significant improvement from week to week.
“I don’t think our guys will ever get enough credit for the impossible task they’ve been given this year and how much they have grown,” Champion said. “We will always count wins and losses, but to see the personal growth of so many of our young players truly gives our coaching staff a great sense of pride. I know their experience will lead to success in the future.”
