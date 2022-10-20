Robins

Calloway County quarterback Wyatt Robins prepares to tuck the ball and run earlier this season in a game at Jack D, Rose Stadium.

 Ledger & Times file photo

MURRAY — Calloway County will face yet another ranked football opponent Friday night when it welcomes Logan County to Jack D. Rose Stadium for its final Kentucky Class 4A District 1 game of the season. 

Head Coach Chris Champion’s young Lakers are still looking for their first win of the season but the task of overcoming the Cougars’ well-balanced team is a monumental one. 