DIXON — What will be one of the biggest boys basketball showdowns between Region 1 teams so far this season will be played Saturday afternoon well outside of the Purchase Area.

Webster County High School will be the site as Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman meet to determine who will advance to next week’s Kentucky 2A Championship State Tournament. Calloway will be looking to defend its title from last year and to win its third since the event started in 2020. 