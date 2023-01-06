DIXON — What will be one of the biggest boys basketball showdowns between Region 1 teams so far this season will be played Saturday afternoon well outside of the Purchase Area.
Webster County High School will be the site as Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman meet to determine who will advance to next week’s Kentucky 2A Championship State Tournament. Calloway will be looking to defend its title from last year and to win its third since the event started in 2020.
“This is going to be a real tough matchup,” said Calloway Head Coach Brad Cleaver, who knows the Blue Tornado really well, not only from his time of coaching the Lakers, but also from his days as a guard for Calloway in the 1990s. “I’ve got a lot of respect for that program and I’ve got a lot of respect for (Tilghman Head Coach) Greg Overstreet. He has the Tornado playing really well right now and this is going to be a good game here on Saturday.”
Overstreet is in his third year at Tilghman and has led the Tornado to the semifinals of the Region 1 Tournament each of those seasons. This came after a lengthy tenure at Paducah’s St. Mary program, where he led the Vikings to the Region 1 Tournament several times.
All one has to do to understand why this matchup is so highly anticipated is look at the teams’ records. Calloway enters at 13-3, while Tilghman is 11-4 and both teams have played very tough schedules. One online outlet has Calloway ranked No. 2 and Tilghman No. 3 in the Region 1 power rankings.
The Tornado’s losses have come to Missouri powerhouse New Madrid County Central, a very strong Memphis-area program in Marion (Ark.), a Marion (Ill.) program that is right at .500 against a ridiculous schedule and a Louisville Ballard team that is in the mix for a state championship.
The Lakers were beaten twice in the Central Bank Jim Rose Classic at Lexington by a West Jessamine team that may be becoming one of the most dangerous teams in Region 12 and Region 2 traditional power Henderson County. The other loss was to a Massac County (Ill.) team that may take southern Illinois coaching legend Joe Hosman to a third state tournament this season.
Since then, the Lakers appear to have improved and the biggest improvement has been on the defensive side. Since returning from Lexington, the Lakers are allowing a little more than 50 ppg. That included a very strong defensive effort Thursday as Calloway handled a very dangerous Union County team, 75-54, to advance to Saturday’s title game.
Tilghman advanced to Saturday by beating a talented Hopkins County Central ball club, 69-57, and host Webster, 61-50. In the win over Webster, guard Mian Shaw had 27 points on 11-of-11 shooting from the field, 9-of-9 from two-point range. Shaw had 22 in the win over Hop Central.
Guard Eli Finley continues to be the Lakers’ main threat and had a team-high 23 points in Thursday’s win over Union. However, the biggest stats on the team are being produced by guard/forward Jonah Butler, who had 11 points and 14 rebounds Thursday and has already recorded three triple-doubles this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.