MURRAY — The Calloway County Lakers basketball team hosted the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado Saturday night. It was the first matchup of the season for the two regional rivals as Paducah Tilghman missed five straight games due to COVID-19 protocols. Since returning to action, the Blue Tornado had won four of their five contests as they entered Jeffrey Gymnasium. A game-high 19 points from Evan Garrison was not enough to carry the Lakers to victory as a dominant performance on the offensive glass helped the Blue Tornado earn a 58-39 win.
Calloway County scored the first points of the game when Garrison slashed to the basket for a layup. Garrison’s bucket gave the Lakers their only lead of the night as Paducah Tilghman made their next seven shots. As the Blue Tornado heated up from the field, their tenacious defense forced Calloway County out of their offense. The combination of defensive pressure and hot shooting carried Paducah Tilghman to a 16-0 scoring run.
Calloway County was facing a 16-2 deficit with two minutes left in the first quarter. The momentum began to change in favor of the Lakers in the final two minutes of the quarter as they started attacking the basket aggressively. The shift propelled Calloway County to a 9-0 run of their own. Garrison banged in a running three-point shot at the buzzer to bring the Lakers to 18-11.
The Lakers opened the second quarter by scoring the first three points to complete a 12-0 scoring run. Calloway County had cut the Blue Tornado lead down to four points with five minutes left in the first half. That would be as close as the Lakers would get though. A quick seven-point outburst put the visitors back up by double-digits. Poor free-throw shooting kept Calloway County from being able to keep the game close as the Lakers shot a paltry 33% from the charity stripe for the half. The first half ended with the Lakers trailing by a score of 29-18.
The Lakers countered the Blue Tornado pressure at the beginning of the third quarter by getting back-to-back layups from Matthew Ray and Garrison. Garrison’s bucket came on a beautiful back door cut against the Paducah Tilghman defender who was overplaying him. That pulled Calloway County to within seven points at 29-22.
Seven points would be as close as the Lakers would get. Paducah Tilghman used a dominant performance on the offensive glass to push the lead back out to double-digits. The quarter closed with the Blue Tornado holding a 15 point advantage.
Calloway County Head Coach Brad Cleaver tried everything to get his squad back in the game. The Lakers started pressing and extending their zone out in the half-court to force Paducah Tilghman into mistakes. The Blue Tornado countered by running their offense high and wide. The visitors were able to burn clock and create layup opportunities against the Calloway County pressure and the Lakers could not mount a challenge.
The Paducah Tilghman defensive pressure ran the Lakers off of the three-point line thus eliminating the deadliest weapon in the Lakers arsenal. Calloway County was held to a mere 2 of 10 from behind the arc for the game. The Lakers might have posed a threat if they had made free-throws early in the game. The Lakers were only 1 of 7 from the charity stripe when they cut the lead to four in the second quarter.
Next up for Calloway County is a return to district play as they welcome Murray High to Jeffrey Gymnasium on Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m. The Lakers and Tigers are tied atop the district standings with Marshall County. All three teams have a 1-1 record in district play. n
