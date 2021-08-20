MURRAY — Calloway County stayed with Kentucky Class 6A state powerhouse Henderson County for a half tonight before the Colonels' size and speed allowed them to break away in the second half for a 31-13 win at Jack Rose Stadium.
Henderson opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 35-yard pass from quarterback Seth Goben to receiver Jaheim Williams less than two minutes into the game. However, the Lakers answered with a long scoring drive that would end with quarterback Kanyon Franklin's short pass to Trystan Wright being turned into a 22-yard scoring play that evened the score at 7-7 with left in the opening frame.
That is how it would stay until just before halftime when Henderson kicker Zavier Cruse nailed a 45-yard field goal to regain the lead for the Colonels, 10-7. Henderson then started the second half strong, using a turnover to set up Williams' two-yard run with 10:38 left in the third quarter to give the Colonels a 17-7 lead.
Then, the Colonels took command late in the third when Williams was able to turn the left corner on a sweep and dash 41 yards for his third touchdown of the night and a 24-7 lead. The Lakers would answer as Franklin threw his second TD pass of the night, this one for 22 yards to Drew Hudgin, that pulled the Lakers within 24-13 wth about four minutes left in the game.
However, Henderson was able to score once more with Jordan Wright running 11 yards for the touchdown that closed out the scoring. Calloway will now prepare for the Crosstown Classic a week from tonight against Murray High at Roy Stewart Stadium on the Murray State campus.
See a full story on tonight's game in Monday's Ledger & Times
