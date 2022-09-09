DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County did remain winless for the 2022 football season Friday night but not before having some very good moments at much-improved Marshall County.
Marshall did eventually pull away to a 56-14 win at Carroll Traylor Stadium. However, Calloway was very competitive for a while.
After Calloway (0-4) turned the ball over on its first possession, leading to a short Kameron Bowerman scoring run and a 7-0 lead for the Marshals (3-1), Bowerman returned a blocked field goal for another score and a 14-0 lead. Then, the Lakers made noise.
Quarterback Wyatt Robins cut the lead in half with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tate Weatherly late in the first quarter, only to have Aiden Dunigan go 63 yards to push the lead back to 21-7 just before the end of the quarter.
Bowerman would put the Marshals up 28-7 with a seven-yard run about midway through the second quarter but Robins found Weatherly again from 38 yards to again cut the lead in half at 28-14 with 3:43 left. However, the Lakers could not maintain the momentum as Dunigan hauled in an 18-yard scoring pass from quarterback Conner Nix in the final 10 seconds before halftime to put the Marshals up 35-14.
That score seemed to take the starch out of the Lakers as Marshall opened the third quarter Dunigan’s 44-yard scoring burst, followed by Luke Webber’s 28-yard TD run to increase the lead to 49-14. Webber then ended the scoring with an eight-yard run with about seven minutes left in the game.
