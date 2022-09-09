Weatherly pick

Calloway County's Tate Weatherly (5) leaps high to make an interception last week against Fulton County as teammates Logan Smith (15), Shaun Phillips (21) and Johnathan Durham (1) provide support at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County did remain winless for the 2022 football season Friday night but not before having some very good moments at much-improved Marshall County.

Marshall did eventually pull away to a 56-14 win at Carroll Traylor Stadium. However, Calloway was very competitive for a while.