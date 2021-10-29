MORGANFIELD — By the end of the third quarter Thursday night, it was apparent that Calloway County was headed toward a loss by a pretty wide margin against host Union County.
The Braves, ranked fourth in the latest Kentucky Class 3A poll, had opened a six-touchdown lead, which meant, for the third week in a row, a running clock was in effect for the Lakers. The Lakers could have decided to pack up and call it a night.
Instead, they fought, scratching out two touchdowns in the final six-or-so minutes to make the final score of 48-22 more respectable.
The loss will probably end the Lakers’ season, one that became a battle with injuries, at 3-7. However, Calloway’s last minutes of this season will be reviewed with pride.
After the Braves (9-1) went to the fourth quarter ahead 48-7, the Lakers responded with a scoring drive. Now, racing the clock to get things accomplished, they came to a 2nd-and-16 situation at the Union 23-yard line and seemed to have fallen into the same problem that had plagued all night in the rain at Baker Field, bad snaps.
However, unlike other times that had ended in disaster during the game, quarterback Kanyon Franklin turned it into a positive, picking up the ball and running it to the 4 for a first down. On the next play, running back Jonathan Durham was standing in the end zone after his first touchdown run of the season to cut the margin to 48-14.
The Laker defense then held the Braves, who had used big plays in the passing game to break the game open in the third quarter after leading 22-7 at halftime. That gave Calloway one final chance for something positive and it happened.
With clock rapidly heading toward 0:00, Franklin guided the Lakers on a 48-yard drive that took just three plays to complete. He finished it with an 11-yard scoring run with 34.5 seconds left. Union then blocked the extra-point kick but Franklin alertly retrieved the ball and ran it across the goal line for the final two points.
It had been Franklin ‘s six-yard pass to receiver Drew Hudgin that had cut into a 22-0 lead just before halftime after the game was scoreless in the first quarter.
As has been the case all season, it was Union quarterback Cannon Sheffer that was the catalyst for the Braves. He had two scoring runs in the second quarter, then returned one of the Lakers’ fumbles 35 yards for another score.
Up 22-7 in the third, he then went to the air and found his main target, receiver Khristopher Hughes, on two long scoring tosses. Running back Jarren Johnson converted another Calloway fumble into a 16-yard scoring run late in the third quarter.
