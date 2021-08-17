CADIZ — After reaching the state playoffs last year, Calloway County has been anxious to return to the football field.
However, it was looking as if Friday’s final dress rehearsal for the 2021 season might not happen. An issue developed with its opponent and Laker Head Coach Chris Champion and company suddenly found themselves scrambling to make that final Friday night that does not count on the record mean something.
In the nick of time, they found a place, and made the most of it. Invited at the last minute to a jamboree event at Trigg County High School in Cadiz, the Lakers found the end zone several times in its playing time against both the hist Wildcats and Russellville.
“I thought, overall, we did fairly well,” Champion said. “We did have a lot of rust to kick off, especially after having to quarantine for a week (because of COVID-19 protocols) prior to that, but I thought our kids did some really good things. Now, we’ve got a lot of things to improve on but our kids played hard.”
Originally, Champion said the Lakers were to have faced Crittenden County Friday, but the Rockets ran into the same COVID-19 issues Calloway had faced earlier.
In Cadiz, Drew Hudgin had a pair of touchdown runs, while Jonathan Durham, Trystan Wright and Eric Mendoza also added scoring runs. Champion said the format was for each team to have 10 plays on offense and defense with one of their opponents, then rotated to do the same with the third team.
“It doesn’t exactly help your kids with understanding down and distance and where the sticks are, but you are guaranteed 10 plays each time and that was good for our conditioning I thought. Some of our two-way guys got pretty gassed, but that’s good for them.”
Now, the Lakers prepare to open the season and they have a strong program in front of them in Class 6A power Henderson Count, who was 7-2 last season before the coronavirus ended its season in the second week of the playoffs ahead of a game with McCracken County. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. this Friday at Colonel Stadium in Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.