Weatherford score

Calloway County receiver Levi Weatherford heads for the end zone and a touchdown Friday night as a pair of Mayfield defenders pursue, while teammate Tate Weatherly approaches from behind to provide blocking assistance Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY  Calloway County’s football team did not have optimum conditions in place for pulling a monumental upset Friday night against Mayfield.

Already down several key players on a very young team as it was, the Lakers entered Friday night missing three more who had played the previous week. Two were injured in Thursday’s final practice session. Yet, the Lakers charged forward.