MURRAY – Calloway County’s football team did not have optimum conditions in place for pulling a monumental upset Friday night against Mayfield.
Already down several key players on a very young team as it was, the Lakers entered Friday night missing three more who had played the previous week. Two were injured in Thursday’s final practice session. Yet, the Lakers charged forward.
No, they did not win, falling to the nation’s third-winningest high school program, 62-7 at Jack D. Rose Stadium, but the Lakers (0-5) still managed to make some positive memories out of the experience that will serve them well in the future.
“And it shows that our future is really bright,” said Calloway offensive coordinator Jordan Burkeen. “We’ve just got a lot of young kids starting and that includes a couple of freshmen. So, when we were finally able to play against kids our own age, we were able to do some things.”
And the biggest of those was move the ball, which had been very hard to do against the veteran first-team defense of the Cardinals (5-0). That work finally paid dividends in the fourth quarter as freshman quarterback Wyatt Robins hit junior receiver Levi Weatherford on a short pass to the left side that Weatherford turned into a 15-yard touchdown connection to cut the lead to 55-7.
That score was set up when freshman Darian Fitzgerald, who is playing his first year of football, blocked a Mayfield punt after the Calloway defense stopped Mayfield in its own territory.
“I love that kid,” Burkeen said of Fitzgerald. “Playing football is all new to him and he’s one of those kids who’s really coachable and works really hard and he has made a lot of strides. He has a big personality too and you like having that on the field, someone who shows emotion.”
The touchdown that followed, Burkeen said, was a must have.
“Points build confidence, especially for those young guys. It tells them that they can play football with anybody,” he said. “That is the No. 3 program in the nation (the Cardinals are tied for third with Massillon Washington of Ohio with 924 wins, just three shy of second-place Louisville Male). Coach (Joe) Morris is kind of like the Nick Saban of Kentucky high school football, so it was big to get that touchdown. Everybody likes to score and that’s only going to help them.”
The Lakers entered Friday with tough back Johnathan Durham out of action after he was injured last week at Marshall County. Burkeen did not give details on how it happened, but leading receiver Sam Chapman and reliable big-play threat Cohen McCartney, all seniors, were injured early in Thursday’s final practice session of the week.
The Lakers also were dealt a new issue at the end of Friday’s game as receiver/defensive back Tate Weatherly was injured and had to be helped from the field. The injury appeared to affect his shoulder or arm area. There was no official word as to the extent of his injury.
